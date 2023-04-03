Brighton, UK Punks Harker Unveil New Single 'Wasting Time'
The track was released alongside a new music video.
Brighton, UK punk rock powerhouse HARKER have released a new single titled "Wasting Time."
"'Wasting Time' is about the breakdown of communication in modern life - it's easy to misunderstand and mislead when you only talk through a digital screen. Talk to your loved ones in person, debate face to face, and know when to set your boundaries if it's not working.
'Wasting Time' is a back to basics, 4 chord postpunk pop ruckus track - heavy hooks and fuzzed out guitar walls, just how we like it."
Listen to the new single here:
Tour Dates:
23-25th June - Hamburg, Booze Cruise
30th June - Brighton, Prince Albert
8th July - Bolton, Right To Roam Festival
15th July - Portsmouth, Guildhall
28th October - York, One For The Road Festival
|
Photo: Tim Greaves
