Bright Eyes Release 'Forced Convalescence'

Following last month's much acclaimed return from a nine year hiatus, Bright Eyes have released a second song from their eagerly awaited new album. The band, who revealed they'd re-grouped in February and released a single - "Persona Non Grata" - in March, have now released a second song: "Forced Convalescence".

Listen below!

It's just two months since the much beloved band revealed their return with news of their signing to a new label, veritable indie Dead Oceans, and a slew of live shows which quickly sold out. Those are now, unfortunately, being reassessed while Covid-19 safety measures are in place. While 2020 touring plans are being rearranged, the music continues.

"Forced Convalescence" finds Conor Oberst at his world-weary best, picking apart the human condition and struggling to reconcile the past with whatever the future holds. All from the comfort of his bed. The slick, near-joyous sounding fever dream grows into a rich and languid swirl with help from a gospel choir. This may be as close to a Rat Pack-era lounge singer as Oberst has ever come. Albeit one with a head full of prose and existential angst.





