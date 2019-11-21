Bri Tolani Releases 'Hazy' Music Video

After 70 million-plus combined views and streams and the endorsement of everyone from Earmilk to Magnetic Magazine, Colorado-born singer, songwriter, and producer Bri Tolani releases her first original single entitled "Hazy" today via Creative Messaging House and distributed by STEM.



She has debuted a riveting and timely mental health-centric music video where she performs to a support group. The visual unfolds with the narrative of a short film and draws on powerful and, at times, chilling statements from the group members as the open up about their own anxieties or "Thunderstorms."



Watch it below!



Bri notably wrote, produced, engineered, and recorded the track herself. It hinges on fluttery guitar riffs and a nostalgia-inducing melody paired with angelic vocals. This stark contrast of a beautiful melody and bold lyrics culminates on a hypnotic that's hook impossible to shake: "Everything is just so damn hazy."



As part of the rollout, she launches the #MyThunderstorm campaign on November 25. Fans from around the world recorded videos detailing their own "Thunderstorm," and she edited them into one powerful clip, sharing real mental health stories from real people.





