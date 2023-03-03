Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Breakup Shoes Release Brand New Song 'Get Lost'

Breakup Shoes release brand new song, "Get Lost", full length album expected summer 2023.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Breakup Shoes release their brand new single "Get Lost" Friday. The single releases worldwide alongside the song's accompanying music video. The video, directed by Beewax, appears to set itself up as a typical boy-meets-girl love story in the form of a postal worker and a woman gardening in her yard.

The story then sprinkles in comedic personality from the band, with Breakup Shoes frontman Nick Zawisa entering the scene accidentally as part of the crew, where it becomes obvious the love story is actually part of a filmmaking endeavor. The video adds dialogue to evolve the story from what could have been a simple one, to another dimension and story altogether.

The track is the first off the band's upcoming full length album, which promises a sonic maturity and sees the band pursue some new arrangements and instrumentation styles.

Fans can expect the new record from Breakup Shoes is this summer.

Emerging from the heyday of the Phoenix house show scene, Breakup Shoes' intimate yet celebratory style derives from their DIY origins as down-and-out college roommates.

Their earliest tracks gave a unique expression to the long Arizona summer through a crafty blend of west coast beach rock mellowed out by a bedroom pop charm, which quickly earned a cult following with debut EP Nicotine Dream. Their first full-length record, Unrequited Love (& other clichés), propelled the band to a national audience and earned them gigs with Soccer Mommy, Men I Trust, No Vacation and more.

Follow up record So Money, Baby pairs Zawisa's sweet melodies with a rich production style and brought the band their first full national tour with Summer Salt. 2021's Narratives, finds the band in a smoother, more mature sound that matches Zawisa's reflective lyrics, yearning for simpler times in complex tones. Breakup Shoes consists of Phoenix locals Nick Zawisa (lyricist/vocalist), Matthew Witsoe (drums), and John MacLeod (guitar/bass).

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

*On tour this month with Phoneboy!

3/24 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

3/25 - Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House Downtown

3/26 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House

3/28 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

3/30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

4/3 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4/4 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

4/5 - Dallas, TX - Dada Dallas

4/7 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

4/8 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

4/9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge

4/11 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

4/12 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music

4/14 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Mission Theater

4/15 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

4/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

4/18 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

4/19 - North Kansas City, MO - The Rino

4/21 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

4/22 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

4/23 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

4/25 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

4/26 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

4/28 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

4/29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

4/30 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia



