Break Free Announces Their First Benefit Concert for Mental Health Awareness

Experience an unforgettable evening at Sanger Hall to celebrate the launch of New York Fashion Week. Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 7th, 2023, doors open at 6:30 pm, show starts at 7 pm. Tickets are $15 in advanced and $20 at the door.

With live performances by: Nicole Yuengling, NINE2NINE, Direz, Riese, Scott Buksbaum, JXHAR, and Harrison Dolan.

This concert is raising funds for the Break Free Foundation, which advocates to end the stigma of mental health, co-occurring disorders, and substance use disorders for those to and through recovery. Break Free provides those who lack the funds to seek inpatient and outpatient services with scholarships through their semi-annual Break Free NYFW fundraiser, happening on Monday, September 11th.

By attending this event, you will not only enjoy an incredible musical experience but also contribute to the important work of Break Free. Enjoy a night of drinks and great conversations as you meet other like-minded individuals who share your passion for fashion and mental health.

This concert was organized by one of Break Free’s first volunteers, Nicole Yuenling, who will be headlining the event. Nicole came across Break Free as one of their models and her advocacy grew through there. She is a member of the NAMI NYC Young Professionals program and organizes concerts for local recording artists. Her community of artists has come together for this benefit concert to raise awareness for mental health and will talk about their own struggles and triumphs on stage.

Direz is an independent Latin-American singer and rapper from New York City. While his early music was primarily hip-hop, his newer work emphasizes sung-pop vocals. Direz recently released “The Love Effect,” the sequel to the 2021 album “Something About Love.”

Harrison Dolan is an up-and-coming artist who plays many different instruments and genres. His album Cloudlike is out everywhere now. Originally a drummer, he picked up piano, guitar, rapping, and singing in college. He will be joined onstage by Tyler Katz (drums), Kevin Dubois (guitar), and Michael McCanna (bass).

Scott Buksbaum: scxtty was raised on pop-punk in a small town in New Jersey. Discovering his love for indie music he combined the two to make heart-wrenching indie-punk music.

Nicole Yuengling is a singer/songwriter from New York. Nicole is not only an artist a youtube and a model, but she is also a mental health advocate. Every day Nicole works hard to inspire others whether it is through her music or videos. At the end of the day, her goal is to have others not feel alone and to feel loved.

NINE2NINE: is a three-girl R&B/Caribbean singing group consisting of Ani, Marielle, & Mimi. The girls answered an ad for singers to audition for a girl group that Ve M. Entertainment, Inc. had posted! Currently, the girls are recording & going through artist development. They will be releasing their first single soon.

Riese: from the comfort of her Brooklyn apartment, pop artist Riese makes music that veers from your typical break-up anthems and love ballads. She distills our darkest emotions into lyrics that feel refreshingly vulnerable and melodies that are endlessly catchy.

JXHAR: born in Maryland and raised in Harlem, New York, Jxhar cites a diverse set of influences, including Pharrell and Andre 3000. He’s evolved considerably as an artist since purchasing his first piece of equipment at sixteen years old, but the sonic aspects of his music have always come together to create a product that people relate to. With twelve singles, six albums, seventeen music videos, three clothing collections, and a rapidly growing fanbase, Jxhar is a star on the rise.

