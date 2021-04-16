Brandy Clark Debuts New Video for 'Remember Me Beautiful'

A special video for GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark's new song, "Remember Me Beautiful," is debuting today. Watch/share below. The video was created following an overwhelming response to the song on social media, where fans continue to share photos of their loved ones who have passed.

Of the video, Clark shares, "This is for everyone who has loved and lost someone. Thank you all for sharing a bit of yourselves in this."

Written by Clark, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, "Remember Me Beautiful" was first created for NPR's Morning Edition Song Project and is featured on the deluxe version of Clark's GRAMMY-nominated album, Your Life is a Record, which is out now on Warner Records. Stream/purchase Your Life is a Record (Deluxe) here. Of the track, Billboard declares, "Clark beautifully recounts what loss feels like, both for the person left behind and for the one slipping away...Whether you lost someone you love deeply during this horrible year or 20 years ago, Clark's song instantly recalls the pain and beauty," while Rolling Stone praises, "a new stunner of a song," and Music Row hails, "powerfully emotional gem."

In addition to "Remember Me Beautiful," the deluxe album, which was released last month in celebration of Your Life is a Record's one-year anniversary, features five additional bonus tracks including special collaborations with Lindsey Buckingham ("The Past is the Past") and Brandi Carlile ("Like Mine" and "Same Devil") as well as live renditions "Pawn Shop" and "Who You Thought I Was."

Produced by Jay Joyce, Your Life is a Record continues to receive widespread critical praise and landed on several "Best of 2020" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, Paste and Slate, who declares, "one of the greatest living short-story-song writers in country (which really means in any genre)...I don't think there's a 2020 country or country-adjacent album that outdoes Clark's."

An eight-time GRAMMY nominee and CMA Awards "Song of the Year" recipient, Clark is one of her generation's most respected and celebrated songwriters and musicians. Her songs include Kacey Musgraves' "Follow Your Arrow," Miranda Lambert's "Mama's Broken Heart," The Band Perry's "Better Dig Two" and Hailey Whitter's "Ten Year Town." Her past two solo albums-2013's 12 Stories and 2016's Big Day in a Small Town-each garnered immense critical acclaim landing on "Best of the Year" lists at New York Magazine, Billboard, NPR Music Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, etc. NPR Music's Ann Powers calls her, "a storyteller of the highest caliber," while Rolling Stone's Will Hermes declares, "a country visionary...the consolation of a beautiful voice delivering a well-built song, cold truth rising from it like fog off dry ice."

