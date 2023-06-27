Brandi Carlile's 'Girls Just Wanna Weekend' to Return in January 2024

Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend will return next year on January 18-21, 2024.

The fifth anniversary event includes a new host resort, Barceló, which will accommodate all attendees on one property. The closed campus “Brandi Land” at Barceló will provide additional opportunity for immersion as well as a bespoke custom concert venue, direct beach access, additional activations on-site and premium guest services.

Travel Packages for Girls Just Wanna Weekend 5 will be available via a special Blind Faith Pre-Sale this Thursday, July 29. The Blind Faith Pre-Sale is exclusive to event alumni (12:00 PM EDT) and Bramily members (2:00 PM EDT).

The general public will have access to this Pre-Sale starting at 4:00 PM EDT here (availability permitting).

All event packages include luxury resort accommodations, concert access, round-trip airport transportation, bottomless top-shelf drinks, all-inclusive culinary offerings, daily pool parties featuring acts hand-picked by Brandi, artist-curated activities, off-site adventures and more. The artist line-up as well as the full itinerary of performance times, activities and local excursions will be announced soon.

For more information about Girls Just Wanna Weekend 5 including how to book all-inclusive packages and payment plan details, please visit: girlsjustwannaweekend.com.

About Brandi Carlile:

Brandi Carlile is a 9x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist, who is known as one of music’s most respected voices. Over the course of her acclaimed career, Carlile has released seven full-length albums including her most recent, 2021’s 3x GRAMMY Award-winning In These Silent Days.

Additionally, Carlile continues her work as a renowned producer with several studio projects released this year including her show-stopping rendition of “Home,” which was featured on the final season of Ted Lasso, Brandy Clark’s new self-titled album and Tanya Tucker’s Sweet Western Sound, as well as Joni Mitchell’s forthcoming new album, Joni Mitchell At Newport (out July 28).

Known for her powerful live performances, Carlile recently held her once-in-a-lifetime “Echoes Through The Canyon” event at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre, which included her annual headline concert with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell, The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker and Joni Mitchell’s “Joni Jam.”

She will also perform select headline shows this year as well as several dates with P!NK as part of her stadium tour later this summer. Widely beloved by her peers, Carlile has also collaborated with Elton John, The Highwomen, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton and more, has been awarded Billboard’s Women In Music “Trailblazer Award,” CMT’s Next Women of Country “Impact Award,” NMPA’s 2023 Songwriter Icon Award and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music Association.

On top of being a musician and writer, Carlile is also a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $4 million for grassroots causes to date. Carlile lives in rural Washington state with her wife, Catherine, and two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah.