Brandi Carlile Named Out Magazine's 'Icon of the Year'; Featured on the Cover of Their Annual OUT100 Issue

Brandi Carlile is featured on the cover of OUT Magazine as their “Icon of the Year” topping the annual OUT100 list of the year’s most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people. Read the complete story HERE.

This is just the latest accolade for the 9x GRAMMY Award-winner, who will wrap up her extensive 2023 tour tomorrow night at L.A.’s legendary venue, The Hollywood Bowl. Previous tour highlights this year include her once-in-a-lifetime “Echoes Through The Canyon” weekend as well as a series of stadium shows with P!NK. Looking ahead, Carlile’s “Girls Just Wanna Weekend” will return to Mexico in January featuring performances by Carlile, Janelle Monae, Sarah McLachlan, Lucius, Allison Russell and many more.

In addition to landmark live performances, Carlile focused on her work as a producer in 2023 with acclaimed projects from Brandy Clark (self-titled album), Tanya Tucker (Sweet Western Sound), Joni Mitchell (At Newport) and Tish Melton (“Michelle”).

She also produced and recorded a rendition of Indigo Girls’ “Closer To Fine” with her wife, Catherine, which was included on Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition) as well as a version of “Home,” which was featured in final season of Ted Lasso.

Carlile discusses her production techniques and philosophy on the latest episode of Warren Huart’s Produce Like A Pro (watch HERE) as well as with Grammy Award-winning mastering engineer, Emily Lazar (watch HERE).

In celebration of their work together, Carlile and Clark recently joined Variety’s Chris Willman for an intimate conversation and performance at L.A.’s Grammy Museum, which is now available to view exclusively at GRAMMY.com. Additionally, last year’s acclaimed documentary, The Return Of Tanya Tucker - Featuring Brandi Carlile, is now available to stream on Netflix.

About Brandi Carlile:

Brandi Carlile is a 9x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist, who is known as one of music’s most respected voices. Over the course of her acclaimed career, Carlile has released seven full-length albums including her most recent, 2021’s 3x GRAMMY Award-winning In These Silent Days.

Widely beloved by her peers, Carlile has also collaborated with Elton John, The Highwomen, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton and more, has been awarded Billboard’s Women In Music “Trailblazer Award,” CMT’s Next Women of Country “Impact Award,” NMPA’s 2023 Songwriter Icon Award and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music Association.

On top of being a musician and writer, Carlile is also a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $4 million for grassroots causes to date. Carlile lives in rural Washington state with her wife, Catherine, and two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah.