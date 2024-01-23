Brainstory Share Track Ft. Clairo's Claire Cottrill & Announce New El Michels Affair-Produced Album 'Sounds Good'

Brainstory announces their latest album, Sounds Good, due April 19th via Big Crown Records. The album was produced by Leon Michels aka El Michels Affair, who applied his unmistakable golden touch in crucial ways.

Today, the Los Angeles-area trio also share new tour dates including headline shows and dates with The Budos Band and Lady Wray (see below); and their latest single, “Hanging On.” The Latin / Psychedelic Soul-inspired tune features Claire Cottrill (Clairo) on background vocals.

“Hanging On” sees lead singer Kevin Martin walking a line between pleading and venting, spinning a tale of dedication unrequited and when frustration turns to relief with the clarity of hindsight.

﻿Sounds Good is an album that, simply put, lives up to its name. Current single “Hanging On” follows their bombshell track “Nobody But You,” and “Gift of Life” featuring Kevin's Delfonics-style singing while addressing the vastness of the human experience.

Brainstory is: Kevin Martin, Tony Martin and Eric Hagstrom. Kevin and Tony Martin are brothers by blood, and Eric is a brother through their music and long term friendship. While the group's initial connection comes from the heady mixture of jazz-performance-focused music school and the grind of playing local shows, their bond has been strengthened through countless hours on the road touring and the making of two studio records—2019's debut full-length, Buck, followed by 2021's Ripe EP.

"Being on the road, doing our own tours, and backing incredible people like Lady Wray, has sharpened our skills and really revved us up for this record," Kevin says. "It's been four years since our last full length record, and with everything that's happened since, it's like we've been catching up to ourselves." That's one way to describe change: catching up to oneself. Each member of Brainstory has gone through shifts, both personally and musically, and all of that thread through this record.

The path to take their art to the next level is clearer than ever. If there is one thing that is abundantly clear on this album, it's that Brainstory leveled up. Part of their evolution is undoubtedly attributed to having access to and working constantly in their own studio in Long Beach. Another major factor is that their brotherhood has expanded. "I've been playing music with my brother all my life and now with Eric for a long time," Tony tells us. "Leon, though, is like another brother I've just met."

Brainstory's friendship started the group, and now, their expanded brotherhood is supporting them to push it further. The stars have aligned for them to take a big and well deserved step with this new album, and you can hear it in their music—music that just Sounds Good.

BRAINSTORY TOUR DATES

Feb 23 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA *

Feb 24 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA *

Apr18 - Lodge Room- Highland Park, CA

Apr 22 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

Apr 23 - Love Buzz - El Paso, TX

Apr 25 - Tandem - San Antoni, TX

Apr 26 - Psych Fest - Austin, TX

Apr 30 - Sister Bar - Albuquerque, NM

May 01 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO

May 02 - The Atrium - Fort Collins, CO

May 03 - DLC - Salt Lake City, UT

May 04 - Neurolux - Boise, ID

May 07 - High DIve - Seattle, WA

May 08 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

May 16 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany +

May 17 - Franz Mhelhose - Enfurt, Germany +

May 18 - Lido - Berlin, Germany +

May 20 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, France +

May 26 - Cross The Tracks Festival - Brockwell Park, UK

May 28 - The Blues Kitchen - Manchester, UK +

* with The Budos Band

+ with Lady Wray

photo by Carlos Garcia