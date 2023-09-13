Boys Like Girls and Leah Kate Supporting Act SENSES Release Debut EP 'Take Me Out Of Here'

After a successful cross-country tour supporting Carlie Hanson earlier this year, the band is now currently playing the new EP in full on the road supporting Leah Kate.

Fresh off the start of their fall tour supporting Leah Kate, LA-based pop rock trio senses are excited to release their debut EP Take Me Out Of Here, out everywhere today. Packed with infectious melodies, powerful lyrics, and a sound that defies categorization, this EP solidifies the group as one of the most promising to come out of this generation of radio-friendly pop-rock outfits.

Take Me Out Of Here puts senses at the height of their creative powers. Each song is a rollercoaster of emotions, offering listeners an immersive journey through the band's musical universe. From the anthemic chorus in "sleepwalking" to the intimate, introspective moments in "Can't Find The Words", this EP has something for everyone.

After a successful cross-country tour supporting Carlie Hanson earlier this year, the band is now currently playing the new EP in full on the road supporting Leah Kate on her Super Over Tour through October 19th, before heading out to support the highly anticipated Boys Like Girls tour on the last string of shows (October 26 - November 1). For Leah Kate tour tickets click HERE. For Boys Like Girls tickets click HERE.

Los Angeles rock trio ‘senses’ cultivate a unique pop-rock edge by utilizing dark synths, driving guitars, pounding drums and unique storytelling. The band, which originated when singer Madison Taylor met guitarist Josh Bissell and drummer Nick Sampson on Craigslist, prides themselves on their anthemic, relatable songwriting.

The band has a handful of tracks under their belt with acclaimed producer and engineer Blake Harnage (Tate McRae, PVRIS), which have garnered over 600,000 streams. Earlier this year, the trio finished their debut EP with producer Keith Varon (Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, The Aces, Nightly, jxdn), which will be released on September 13, 2023. The first four singles off the debut EP – ‘sleepwalking’, ‘novocain’, ‘gonna make sure’, and ‘one last time’ – are streaming now on all platforms.  

Their contagious single "sleepwalking" has been supported by MTV, NickMusic, Wonderland Magazine, Rolling Stone IN, AXS TV and more, landed the band's first radio support with adds on KROQ, idobi Radio, DC 101 and more.

The track also received support on several editorial playlists, including Spotify's The Scene, All New Punk and The Locker. Earlier this year, the band was selected to support Carlie Hanson on her North American tour which spanned 25 major cities. The band hits the road again this fall supporting ‘Leah Kate’ on her debut tour of 22 major cities and will support ‘Boys Like Girls’ on the last 5 shows of their fall tour.  

photo by Joseph Llanes


