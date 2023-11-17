Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds Release Holiday Charity Single 'The Parting Glass'

The song was first recorded by Sinéad O'Connor - who is also featured on the track's cover art - in 2002.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Six-time GRAMMY-nominated trio, boygenius and Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds have released their version of “The Parting Glass,” a traditional gathering song popular in Scotland & Ireland and exquisitely recorded by Sinéad O'Connor - who is also featured on the track's cover art - in 2002.

Boygenius, Ye Vagabonds and Interscope will donate all net proceeds from the track to the Aisling Project, an after-school project working with children and young people growing up in a disadvantaged area in Dublin, Ireland, chosen by the Sinéad O'Connor Estate. This release continues Phoebe Bridgers' tradition of an annual holiday single released for charity.

“We are absolutely thrilled that boygenius have chosen to give proceeds from the release to Aisling Project,” says Project Leader Mícheál Clear. “It's an absolute privilege to be associated with the stunningly beautiful homage to Sinead O'Connor and we can't possibly thank boygenius enough.”

boygenius recently picked up six GRAMMY nominations for their debut album, the record, including the major categories of ‘Album Of The Year' and ‘Record Of The Year', with an additional nomination for the album in the category of ‘Best Engineered Album, Non Classical.'

About Aisling Project

Aisling Project is an after school intervention program working in five different centres across the whole of Dublin's suburb of Ballymun, serving over 150 children and young people from the age of 7 to 18+ years. Each child and young person who attends Aisling Project receives a hot, nutritious dinner and is supported and helped to complete their homework. Aisling Project provides a wide range of ever-expanding activities all in a welcoming, safe, caring and fun-filled environment.

Aisling Project takes a holistic child focused approach and provides a wrap-around approach to care, education, and listening to the voice of the child. Aisling Project has developed strong links to several other services, both local and further afield and makes appropriate referrals when required. For more information: https://www.aislingproject.ie/



