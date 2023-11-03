Bou Continues to Release His Highly Anticipated 5-track EP 'Swerve It'

The award winning Manchester based Algerian DJ and producer Bou releases his highly anticipated Swerve It EP on his own label Gossip.

Released in the midst of the huge success of “Baddadan” with Chase and Status that has been steadily climbing the charts peaking at #5 on the OCC last week, he returns with a high octane, action packed body of work with a legendary drenched lineup featuring Camo & Krooked, Mila Falls, P Money, and Mefjus & D Double E.

Speaking on the EP, Bou says:

“Gassed to be releasing new music on Gossip, after the last 12 months of releases”

A leading light in the new generation of drum & bass producers clocking up over 4M monthly listeners on Spotify alone, Bou is a crucial voice in a definitive evolution of the sonic blueprint of the genre and a huge club culture shift that has gen Z ravers hooked.

A 7x Award Winning DJ and Producer, The Algerian born, Manchester raised artist first appeared on the scene in 2017 with early tracks “Poison” and “Veteran” feat Trigga, has turned in remixes for everyone from DJ Fresh to High Contrast and had the support of the legends too with Carl Cox, Skrillex and Shy FX regularly spinning his tracks in their sets.

This wave of frenzy is not without media acclaim - Bou's captivating story and productions pioneering the new wave of D&B (fog horn sounds and wonky basslines) have caught the attention of electronic tastemaker stalwart's DJ Mag and Mixmag, received multiple plays from the likes of Danny Howard, Mistajam, Sarah Story and Jeremiah on national radio and had entered him into the BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix hall of fame earlier this year.

Cementing his global footprint in 2023 with huge tours in New Zealand, Australia, USA and Europe alongside some of the UKs biggest festivals like Glastonbury, he has had his first top 5 UK single with Chase and Status on the biggest D&B record of the year “Baddadan” and a further Certified Silver Top 40 with “Closer” featuring Slay. Most recently, he graced the cover of the DJ Mag July 2023.

As Bou's journey unfolds, the world witnesses the ongoing evolution of this remarkable talent. His steadfast dedication to shaping the future of drum and bass guarantees an exhilarating and unpredictable path ahead.

Get ready for cascades of electrifying tracks, mesmerising live performances, and boundary-pushing creativity as Bou continues to define the pulse of the drum and bass scene. Peel beneath the surface there is so much more to learn about this truly special and compelling artist. Stay tuned for more music and news soon.

More about Bou

Born in Algeria before moving to Manchester when he was 6, Bou was first introduced to D&B through the free party scene up north. Quickly becoming hooked on production tutorials on YouTube and the Soundcloud jump up scene from the age of 16, he began selling his tracks for 50 quid a pop to make money and pay the bills, and build a better life for himself and his family.

Fast forward a few years, the Manchester-based DJ, Producer and label boss has quickly become one of the biggest names in the world of drum and bass. His unique sound blending heavy basslines with catchy melodies and high-energy beats places him as a leading voice in a definitive evolution of the sonic blueprint of D&B.

His DJ sets and live performances are nothing short of electrifying, with notable sets at Creamfields, Parklife, The Warehouse Project, Reading & Leeds Festival, and a recent tour of New Zealand and Australia being the centrepiece of his ever-growing global presence.

When he's not in the studio or on the road, Bou is giving back to his community and raising thousands of pounds for local charities close to his heart including the Manchester Food Bank, DNB 4 PEACE as well as work on the ground in Palestine for Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctor's Without Borders).

Bou Tour Dates

03/11/2023 BOU @ Cult, Sydney

04/11/2023 BOU @ Metro City, Perth

05/11/2023 BOU @ Oasis Boat Party, Brisbane

06/11/2023 BOU @ Max Watts, Melbourne

07/11/2023 Hatch Uluwattu, BALI

09/11/2023 COD LIVE PERFORMANCE

10/11/2023 BOU @ WHP, Mayfield Depot, Manchester

11/11/2023 BOU @ WAH @ Drumsheds, London

11/11/2023 BOU @ Yard & Warehouse, Portsmouth

17/11/2023 BOU @ Tower Club, Riga, Latvia

18/11/2023 OFFER: BOU // 18th November 2023 // Tank // Sheffield (

24/11/2023 BOU @ Apocalypse 2023, Long Beach, CA

25/11/2023 BOU @ SOUNDWELL, SALT LAKE CITY, UT

01/12/2023 BOU @ PUBLIC WORKS, SAN FRANCISCO

02/12/2023 BOU @ Lunar Tide Festiva - Waukegan, IL USA

09/12/2023 BOU @ The Dancing Astronaut, Norfolk Showground, Norwich

13/12/2023 BOU @ SOUNDCHECK, WASHINGTON DC

14/12/2023 BOU @ CODAl, TORONTO, ON

15/12/2023 BOU @ ELSEWHERE, ZONE ONE, NEW YORK CITY

16/12/2023 BOU @ JUNGLE BELLS, THE MASQUERADE, ATLANTA, GA

22/12/2023 BOU @ Pratersauna, Vienna, Austria

31/12/2023 BOU @ Motion, Bristol

31/12/2023 BOU @ One Nation NYE, O2 Academy

01/01/2024 BOU @ Glas NYD, Lab 1, Birmingham