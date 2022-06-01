Booter Share Debut Single 'Crushin''

Booter is sharing their debut single today with "Crushin'". The first single from the Winnipeg, Manitoba, band melds the frenetic energy of Guided By Voices with the biting and often funny, stream-of-consciousness songwriting of bands like illuminati hotties and The Breeders. "Crushin'" is simply about lead singer Alannah Walker's frustration with accidentally crushing on straight women and the trials and tribulations that come with it. Speaking to the band's first single, Walker says;

"The lyrics of Crushin' are pretty straightforward; it's a song about not being able to get someone out of your head, even though you know it's never going to happen and the feelings that come along with that. Musically, this is the fastest and one of our more energetic songs and therefore the hardest song on drums. Ian and I both went back and forth trying to get the drum take until Ian finally nailed it."

On Booter's debut single, Alannah Walker sings queer lyrics openly for the first time. Inspired by women writing love songs about women, the Winnipeg musician shares sarcastic slacker laments with a universality stretching far beyond the prairies. "Crushin'" sets her stories of breakups, make-ups, and crushes on straight girls to the nostalgic strains of '90s indie-rock.

"As more music has started coming out in the last few years where you can tell artists are queer from a lyrical standpoint, that was something that definitely inspired me." Walker says.

As one half of beloved indie-pop duo Cannon Bros, Walker earned fans from coast to coast. Following that band's dissolution in 2016, she briefly stepped away from live performances but never stopped writing songs. After amassing enough to teach them to other people, Walker called bassist David Schellenberg, frontman of relentlessly touring noise-rockers Tunic, Drummer Ian Ellis (Hut Hut, Animal Teeth) and guitarist Brendon Yarish round out the quartet.

Like the Deal sisters on fast forward, "Crushin'" showcases the band's energetic side with lyrics about Walker's unrequited attraction to someone of different orientation: "I'm crushin' always / On the straight girl / Catch a break, girl." For this recording's rapid pace, both Ellis and Walker tried their hands at its drum part until they could nail the tempo. "I had to start lifting weights and get into shape to play that song," laughs Ellis. "After me and Alannah both tried recording the drums a few times, I pumped myself up and miraculously got it."

Listen to the new single here: