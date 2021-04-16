Boombox Cartel Joins Moody Good On New Single 'Shadow'

Today, esteemed producer and DJ Boombox Cartel links up with fellow English producer Moody Good on a brand new single "Shadow" feat. Calivania.



Incorporating the signature horror-themes from Calivania and sinister tones brought to life from Boombox Cartel and Moody Good's production, "Shadow" is an experimental trap tune that delivers a dark and ominous vibe. Featuring groundbreaking production from Boombox Cartel and Moody Good, each artist brings their unique set of skills to the table on "Shadow" that will take listeners into another dimension they didn't know existed.



Boombox Cartel mentions, "Moody Good has been one of my favorite producers since I started making electronic music back in 2011. I was working on the 'Shadow' demo for quite a while and knew Moody Good would be the perfect fit to collaborate with. It took us about a year to get this song where we wanted, and another few months finding the right vocalist. I admire how diverse and unique Calivania's voice is, and it's a pleasure to work with her as well. 'Shadow' is one of my favorite's off of my upcoming EP, and I hope you guys enjoy it as much as we did making it!



Noted as Boombox Cartel's first release of 2021, "Shadow" marks a new era of music to come from the Mexican-American producer this year. Following his 2020 release and fan-favorite "Máquina," Boombox Cartel has maintained a global fanbase for his ability to seamlessly blend together electronic, hip-hop, and Latin music. He's earned over 100 million streams on his back catalogue with hit singles "Moon Love," 'Whisper", "How To Love" remix with Latin powerhouse singer Sofia Reyes, and also released music on noteworthy dance music labels such as Mad Decent, OWSLA, and Spinnin' Records. Touring across the globe at major festivals including Lollapalooza, EDC Las Vegas & Mexico, Sunburn, Creamfields and many more, Boombox Cartel just announced a huge show this fall off of the "Maquina Tour" with Golden Voice in Los Angeles at the Shrine Expo Hall on Friday, September 24th (tickets available here.) Keep an eye out for more dates to be re-announced.



Formerly one half of UK bass duo, 16bit, Edwin Jefferys now assumes the moniker, Moody Good, as his solo project. Earning global success with his work as 16bit, he scored sync deals with Nike, The Transformers film series, as well as produced with Björk's on their Biophilia album. As a solo act, he's collaborated with Skrillex and released a 5-track EP "This Is The Investigation'' on OWSLA's sister label NEST while also co-producing with artists including Foreign Beggars and Pusha T.



Newcomers to the dance music scene, bass artist Calivania have hit the ground running with standout releases "DOOM," "Flatline," and "Black Velvet & Chrome." Their unique brand of horror-themed music and using 'death' as a metaphor for living life to the fullest has translated heavily into their current music.



Continuing to bring innovative sounds to the experimental dance genre, "Shadow" from Boombox Cartel, Moody Good, and Calivania will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday, April 16th.