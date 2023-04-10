Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bonny Doon Releases 'Let There Be Music' Title Track of Forthcoming Album

Their new album will be out June 16th via ANTI- Records.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Bonny Doon release "Let There Be Music," the jovial title track from their recently announced new album, out June 16th via ANTI- Records.

"We're really attracted to simplicity. We're always trying to reduce an idea to its essence, but this one was so simple that it felt like it was pushing that practice farther, which was exciting to us," Bobby Colombo explains. "We've rarely had as much fun tracking a song, and I think that's probably how it became the title track. It just felt like the energetic center."

"Let There Be Music," is perhaps the most unabashedly affirming song Bonny Doon has created to date. Driven again by piano and Kmiecik's elated drumming style, the song pairs a simple melody with a simple sentiment - the power of music.

While there is plenty of humor and nuance to be found in the lyrics elsewhere on the record, Colombo and Lennox treat this matter with childlike earnestness. By the end of the song, the band is playing it fast and loose, cutting friend Michael Malis free on the piano to crescendo in joyful exuberance. In both its sincerity and simplicity, "Let There Be Music" reflects the essence of Bonny Doon.

Bonny Doon has also announced a US summer tour in addition to their previously announced west coast run in May. Tickets for the new dates will be available on Friday 4/14 via the band's website.

After extensively touring their 2018 sleeper cult-classic Longwave by supporting Band of Horses, Snail Mail and Waxahatchee, Lennox and Bobby Colombo were invited by Katie Crutchfield to collaborate on Waxahatchee's critically acclaimed album Saint Cloud.

"The experience raised the ceiling on our imagination," Colombo said. Soon after, Colombo and Jake Kmiecik, whose steady percussion and devotion to the songs creates a container for the indelible guitar lines, both entered a time of serious healing, Jake tending to complications of his Crohn's disease and Bobby to a brain injury and undiagnosed Lyme disease. While these detours of doctors' appointments and experimental care were taking place, the members of Bonny Doon were also Waxahatchee's backing band on the Saint Cloud tour. These obstacles and commitments drew out the making of Let There Be Music for several additional years, and in the process, redefined the record as an achievement in perseverance for the band.

On their long-awaited third album, we get a glimpse into the pure joy of Bonny Doon. The album serves as less of one conceptual story, and each song as their own Individual offerings of putting words to the ordinary experience of being alive.

The band is at their most dynamic and the songwriting deftly explores new terrain. Let There Be Music is brimming with small truths - both profound and mundane, comforting and difficult - and we are invited to revel in them all.

Bonny Doon is Bill Lennox, Bobby Colombo and Jake Kmiecik.

Tour Dates:

5/9 - Vista, CA @ Booze Bros Brewing Co.

5/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

5/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

5/12 - Ojai, CA @ Ojai Women's Club

6/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

6/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

6/20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

6/21 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

6/22 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

6/23 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

6/24 - Atlanta, GA @ 529

6/26 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

6/27 - Austin, TX @ Empire

6/28 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

6/30 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

7/1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

7/2 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

7/6 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

7/8 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

7/9 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

7/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

7/14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall



