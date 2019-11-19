Boniface Announces Self-Titled Debut Album

Boniface is pleased to share details of their highly anticipated debut record, to be released February 14th, 2020 on Transgressive. The self-titled album was recorded between Winnipeg and London by Boniface themselves, and producer Neil Comber (Charli XCX, Glass Animals, M.I.A). "This summer, I finished my debut record" Boniface explains. "It is a collection of stories about coming of age in a small town. An intimate series of vignettes from my youth that only came to be through collaboration with a handful of the kindest, most talented people I've ever met.

From the beginning, I have only been able to tell my stories because I was surrounded by people that connected with them and wanted to tell them with me. I'm so grateful it's all finally materialized into something we can share, and in early 2020 it will be yours."

The LP is available to pre-order now on Limited Edition Red Vinyl, CD and Digital.

To coincide with the album's announcement, Boniface is pleased to share the moody and magnetic single 'Keeping Up' - premiered last night on Radio 1 - and the accompanying video filmed in Toronto, directed by Parliament Pictures.

Listen below!

Describing "Keeping Up", Boniface explains, "In high school I met some friends that changed me forever. They all thought different, acted different than anyone I'd met, but everything about them seemed so right and so safe to me. I was a weird music nerd and they played music in basements and after a few nights getting wasted together there was a deep, platonic love between us.

"But love is complicated, and when you get close to people you start seeing the bad along with the good. You see the bad in yourself, the baggage you're carrying and you realise everyone else has it too. You realise that no matter how hard you try, you're going to make mistakes.

"Keeping Up is about that realization. The first deep connections you make. The beauty and the tragedy of it all".

Boniface is currently on tour around the UK/European with friends White Lies, the dates including two shows at Brixton Academy in December. Full dates below.

Boniface Live Dates. * w/ White Lies.

20 November. Stodola, Warsaw, PL*

21 November. Reithalle, Dresden, DE*

22 November. Gibson, Frankfurt, DE*

24th November. Musiekgieterij, Maastricht, NL*

26th November. Cirque Royal, Brussels, BE*

27th November. Tivoli, Utrecht, NL*

28th November. Tivoli, Utrecht, NL*

30th November. Koncertsalen, Copenhagen, DK*

1st December. Vega, Copenhagen, DK*

3rd December. Tempodrom, Berlin, DE*

5th December. Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK*

6th December. Brixton Academy, London, UK*

7th December. Brixton Academy, London, UK*

9th December. Eldborg Harpa, Reykjavik, IS*

27th May. Omeara, London, UK.

Boniface tracklisting.

Waking Up In Suburbia

I Will Not Return As A Tourist

Keeping Up

Dear Megan

Oh My God

Fumbling

Your List

Ghosts

Wake Me Back Up

It's A Joke

Stay Home

Making Peace With Suburbia





Related Articles View More Music Stories