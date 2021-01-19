Bones Owens Releases Fiery Ode Of Self-Assurance 'Good Day'

Bones Owens will release his garage-swamp, self-titled, debut full-length on February 26 via Black Ranch Records/Thirty Tigers. Today, he released the video for "Good Day," a fiery ode of self-assurance that premiered this morning at BreakThru Radio.

"Hitting all the cornerstones of rock 'n' roll with blues, garage, and even a little Americana, 'Good Day' is what we're all striving for in 2021," says BTR.

"I wrote 'Good Day' as this sort of straightforward 60's garage rock thing in the vein of The Kinks or The Troggs," adds Owens. "It's just meant to be a feel-good moment - a snapshot of someone who's having their day in the sun."

It's an optimistic anthem to start the new year and the video was shot in one long take, making for an interesting scramble behind the scenes as Bones sprinted behind the camera from one shot to the next. The track's exultant mood is magnified by the sublime background vocals of Regina McCrary (a legendary gospel singer known for her work with Bob Dylan and Buddy Guy).

"Good Day" follows the slow-burning, soul-crusher "Keep It Close" & "Blind Eyes," a dark meditation on emotional limits regarding Bones' more decadent periods of life.

The Missouri-bred musician's LP is a potent showcase for his formidable guitar work - a talent he's displayed in performing with artists as eclectic as Yelawolf and Mikky Ekko - Bones Owens is a full-tilt expression of Owens' wildest impulses, all swinging rhythms, and swaggering riffs.

Bones Owens came to life at The Smoakstack in Owens' adopted hometown of Nashville. With production from studio owner Paul Moak-a five-time Grammy Award nominee who's also worked with Joy Williams, Marc Broussard, and The Blind Boys of Alabama-most of the album finds Owens joining forces with drummer Julian Dorio (Eagles of Death Metal, The Whigs) and bassist Jonathan Draper (All Them Witches), recording live to tape and infusing each track with a frenetic vitality.

With touring halted over for the past year or so, Owens has been showcasing his music from the album via the NFL and NASCAR. Enjoy a compilation of these syncs HERE

Watch the video here: