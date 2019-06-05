Bodywash Announces Debut LP 'Comforter'

Montréal's Bodywash have announced their debut LP Comforter which is out 8/30 On Luminelle Recordings. The band's sound is a heady, gorgeous mix of shoegaze, trip hop and IDM and for fans of Beach House, Deerhunter, MBV and Slowdive.

You can also check out their new single "Reverie" which is out today on all DSPs.

The band had this statement about the track: "Reverie is a fever dream - literally. Chris first started writing the song while delirious and weak from a high fever, couped up in a small, dark-walled rehearsal space. That sense of confinement made its way into the song, a mounting tension that gives way to a manic need for release. Reverie wasn't meant to progress in a linear fashion, though it's anchored by a steady motorik beat. We expected there to be a chorus or refrain, but as it turned out, the song needed to just build to that breaking point - a kind of 'micro chorus' - in order to open itself up again. The track gestures towards a hope for something new, even if that something is just a fantasy. Its frantic escapist bent erodes distinctions between real and surreal, subject and object. All that prevails is a desire to float to the surface - whatever that surface may be."

Bodywash was formed in 2014 when Chris Steward and Rosie Long Decter began jamming in a basement rehearsal room at McGill University. Bonding over a shared affection for shoegaze and dream pop, the two found an immediate chemistry. "There is an excitement that comes from having people of diverse backgrounds and personalities in one room," says Steward, "trying to make something beautiful together." Tom Gould joined soon after on bass, and they recorded an EP in 2016.





