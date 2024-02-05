Bobby Rush Earns GRAMMY Award For Best Traditional Blues Album 'All My Love For You'

Yesterday, Blues Hall of Famer, and 16-time Blues Music Awards winner Bobby Rush won a GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Blues Album at the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards. Rush's album All My Love For You is out now via Deep Rush Records / Thirty Tigers, and has been praised by All Things Considered, Garden & Gun, American Songwriter, The Bluegrass Situation, Jazziz, NPR Music, TIDAL Magazine No Depression, American Blues Scene, and more. The award marks Rush's third GRAMMY win.

Bobby Rush has been making records for nearly 70 years and has appeared on more than 400 recordings, 75 career releases, and 27 studio albums to his name. In 2021, he finally told his story in his autobiography I Ain't Studdin' Ya: My American Blues Story, which Kirkus Reviews called, “A fascinating story well told... A richly detailed account of a bluesman's full life." He has recorded for more than 20 labels, from Checker/Chess and ABC to Philly Int'l and Rounder/Concord.

About All My Love For You, Rush explains: “I wanted to approach this album to be a collection of songs for how I got to where I am now. Sonically, I made albums in different directions recently like the solo acoustic Rawer than Raw and full production album Porcupine Meat. I wanted to do something that had the rawness in it, the commercial side of it, and have the Blackness and whiteness inside of it. I want to thank people for letting me be myself. Now I have crossed over but I haven't crossed out. With the title, I wasn't talking just about a woman, but everyone who has anything to do with Bobby Rush: the fans, the media, the promoters, the label and distributor, booking agents, management, and anyone else who has contributed to my life and career, this is All My Love For You.”

Photo Credit: Laura Carbone