Bobby Rush Earns GRAMMY Award For Best Traditional Blues Album 'All My Love For You'

The award marks Rush's third GRAMMY win.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Bobby Rush Earns GRAMMY Award For Best Traditional Blues Album 'All My Love For You'

Yesterday, Blues Hall of Famer, and 16-time Blues Music Awards winner Bobby Rush won a GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Blues Album at the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards. Rush's album All My Love For You is out now via Deep Rush Records / Thirty Tigers, and has been praised by All Things Considered, Garden & Gun, American Songwriter, The Bluegrass Situation, Jazziz, NPR Music, TIDAL Magazine No Depression, American Blues Scene, and more. The award marks Rush's third GRAMMY win.  

Bobby Rush has been making records for nearly 70 years and has appeared on more than 400 recordings, 75 career releases, and 27 studio albums to his name. In 2021, he finally told his story in his autobiography I Ain't Studdin' Ya: My American Blues Story, which Kirkus Reviews called, “A fascinating story well told... A richly detailed account of a bluesman's full life." He has recorded for more than 20 labels, from Checker/Chess and ABC to Philly Int'l and Rounder/Concord.  

About All My Love For You, Rush explains:  “I wanted to approach this album to be a collection of songs for how I got to where I am now. Sonically, I made albums in different directions recently like the solo acoustic Rawer than Raw and full production album Porcupine Meat. I wanted to do something that had the rawness in it, the commercial side of it, and have the Blackness and whiteness inside of it. I want to thank people for letting me be myself. Now I have crossed over but I haven't crossed out. With the title, I wasn't talking just about a woman, but everyone who has anything to do with Bobby Rush: the fans, the media, the promoters, the label and distributor, booking agents, management, and anyone else who has contributed to my life and career, this is All My Love For You.”  

Photo Credit: Laura Carbone



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
88Risings Head in the Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival Returns in May Photo
88Rising's Head in the Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival Returns in May

88rising, the pioneering and internationally-renowned music and media company amplifying Asian talent and culture, and The Bowery Presents, the leading East Coast concert promoter, announce the second-annual Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival.

2
The Red Clay Strays Extend 2024 Headline Tour Photo
The Red Clay Strays Extend 2024 Headline Tour

The Red Clay Strays, will continue their extensive headline tour through this summer including newly confirmed stops at Fort Myers' Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon, Asheville's The Orange Peel, Columbus' The Bluestone (two nights), Grand Rapids' The Intersection, Salt Lake City's The Complex, Portland's Crystal Ballroom and Seattle's Showbox.

3
Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs Perform Fast Car During the GRAMMYs Photo
Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs Perform 'Fast Car' During the GRAMMYs

Last night's performance represents a moment of confluence as it comes 35 years to the month since Chapman first performed “Fast Car” at the GRAMMYs and follows a year of unprecedented success for Combs with the song as it's been introduced to a new audience, topped charts across genres, garnered millions of streams.

4
Houston Grand Opera Announces 2024 Concert Of Arias Winners Photo
Houston Grand Opera Announces 2024 Concert Of Arias Winners

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is proud to debut the winners for this year's Concert of Arias, the 36th Annual Eleanor McCollum Competition for Young Singers, held this evening at the Wortham Theater Center and livestreamed for audiences at home.

More Hot Stories For You

NOAHFINNCE Releases New Single '3 DAY HEADACHE'; Will Play Gramercy Theatre in MarchNOAHFINNCE Releases New Single '3 DAY HEADACHE'; Will Play Gramercy Theatre in March
Photos: Go Inside the ASCAP Grammy Brunch with Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, and MorePhotos: Go Inside the ASCAP Grammy Brunch with Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, and More
Banshee Covers Lana Del Rey's 'High By The Beach'Banshee Covers Lana Del Rey's 'High By The Beach'
Kyshona Releases New Track 'Comin' Out Swingin' (Ft. Kelvin Armstrong)'Kyshona Releases New Track 'Comin' Out Swingin' (Ft. Kelvin Armstrong)'

Videos

Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
APPROPRIATE
SIX