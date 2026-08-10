Blord to Release New Melodic House Single FREQUENCY

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The new track arrives on August 28th, and celebrates finding a partnership that perfectly fits the missing piece of the puzzle.

A pulsating, sweat-soaked melodic house banger, Blord's 'Frequency' drops August 28th. The new track features a simple vocal melody atop crushing synthesizers, creating a celestial and powerful sonic language. 'Frequency' is a dance pop dedication to finding someone who matches your wavelength, and it summarizes Blord's mission to create space for universal unity and healing.

FREQUENCY continues Blord's focus on themes of connection and unity, following the artist's stated mission of using music to foster a sense of shared healing among listeners.

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