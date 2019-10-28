Blood Orange Released Self-Directed Video for 'Dark & Handsome'

Today, Blood Orange released the self-directed video for "Dark & Handsome," the second music video from the mixtape Angel's Pulse. The track and video also features Toro Y Moi.

Angel's Pulse is out on physical release now.

The deluxe LP bundle is limited to the Domino Mart, and includes the mixtape on pink vinyl + an Angel's Pulse t-shirt. A white vinyl version is available exclusively at indie retail stores.

Also available are CD, cassette tape, and picture disc versions.

Blood Orange will appear at Camp Flog Gnaw at Dodger Stadium in LA on Nov 9-10.





