Blood From the Soul Release 'DSM-5'

Blood From the Soul is the vision of legendary musician Shane Embury, longtime member of extreme pioneers Napalm Death. In the early 90's Embury partnered with Lou Koller (Sick Of It All) to create the Blood From The Soul debut To Spite the Hand That Bleeds (Earache, 1993). The album was an experimental fusion of industrial, metal, hardcore, and punk. And along with Godflesh, Pitch Shifter, Meathook Seed, and Scorn, they helped spawn a new wave of industrial-metal.

Fast forward to 2020 and Blood From the Soul has awakened from hyper-sleep. Joining Embury on this new creative journey are now Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, Soilwork, Aborted, Tronos), Jacob Bannon (Converge, Wear Your Wounds, Umbra Vitae), and Jesper Liveröd (Nasum, Burst). Today, the group has digitally released their new album DSM-5; check out a track-by-track breakdown from vocalist/lyricist J. Bannon now via Revolver Magazine (and check out the song "Subtle Fragment" on YouTube).

DSM-5 is a twelve song conceptual album from Blood From the Soul. Lyrically, the album is written from the perspectives of human beings as well as sentient machines. Metaphorically, it explores the relationship between consciousness and physical/psychological deterioration amid a multitude of stresses. It reads as both dystopian science fiction as well as poignant editorial on the turbulent present and our uncertain future.

Look for Blood From The Soul's DSM-5 out digitally today, with physical copies to follow at a later date, from Deathwish Inc.

DSM-5 track listing:

1. Fang Tooth Claw

2. Ascend the Spine

3. Calcified Youth

4. Debris of Dreams

5. Dismantle the Titan

6. Encephalon Escape

7. Subtle Fragment

8. Terminal Truth

9. Sharpened Heart

10. Self Deletion

11. Lurch of Loss

12. DSM-5

