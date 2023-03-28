Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Blondshell to Release Self-Titled Debut Album in April

The album will be released on April 7.

Mar. 28, 2023  

On April 7 Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) will release her highly anticipated self-titled debut album via Partisan Records.

Teitelbaum starting teasing Blondshell in 2022, capturing the attention of music critics and fans along the way who were quick to latch onto her ability to layer her wry sense of humor atop weighty topics. She announced the album with a feature in Rolling Stone and was named 2023 Artist To Watch in Uproxx, Brooklyn Vegan, Alternative Press, NYLON, Consequence, Flood, Clash, and NME, and more.

In support of the album Blondshelle will embark on her first headline tour of North America with dates kicking off July 7 in Portland, OR and concluding in San Francisco, CA on August 4. Along the way she will stop in New York City on July 19 and Los Angeles on August 2. Brooklyn's Hello Mary will be the support for most of the tour.

Additionally, Blondshell has confirmed a headline tour of the UK and Europe and slots at The Great Escape, London Calling, Wide Awake Festival, and Primavera Sound. All dates are below and tickets are on sale here.

Blondshell Live Dates

05/11 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

05/13 - Paris, France - Point Éphémère ^

05/14 - Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix ^

05/15 - Cologne, Germany - Helios37 ^

05/17 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub ^

05/18 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow SkyBar ^

05/19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - London Calling Festival

05/20 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

05/24 - London, UK - Moth Club ~

05/25 - Manchester, UK - YES ^

05/26 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana &

05/27 - London, UK - Wide Awake Festival

05/30 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Festival

06/6 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Festival

06/9 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Festival

7/7 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR *

7/8 - Madam Lous - Seattle, WA *

7/11 - 7th Street - Minneapolis, MN *

7/12 - Schubas - Chicago, IL *

7/14 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON *

7/15 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC *

7/16 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA *

7/19 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY *

7/21 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA

7/22 - DC9 - Washington, DC

7/24 - Third Man - Nashville, TN *

7/25 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA *

7/27 - Antone's - Austin, TX *

7/28 - White Oak (Upstairs) - Houston, TX *

7/29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX *

8/1 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ *

8/2 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA *

8/4 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA *

* Hello Mary support

^ Girl & Girl support

~ Platonica Erotica support

& Oslo Twins support


