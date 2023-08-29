Blitzen Trapper Return With New Single 'Cheap Fantastical Takedown'

The single is their first new studio material since 2020's Holy Smokes Future Jokes.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

Portland, OR-based Blitzen Trapper return with a new single, “Cheap Fantastical Takedown,” a trippy slice of cosmic Americana, and their first new studio material since 2020's Holy Smokes Future Jokes.

A limited edition 12” single featuring "Cheap Fantastical Takedown" and two new songs, "Millions of Billions" and "Ghost & the Snakebite," will be available exclusively at independent record stores on October 6. Pressed on opaque red vinyl at the state-of-the-art Citizen Vinyl pressing facility in Asheville, NC, the 12” is limited to 500 copies worldwide.

"It's incredible to get some new music out into the world, it's been a couple years since Holy Smokes Future Jokes and it's time,” offers Eric Earley. “This tune, ‘Cheap Fantastical Takedown,’ is a conversation between two lovers at a crossroads, in that place where the fantasies and illusions we build about ourselves and others give way to the hard reality of actual vulnerability and love. It's a dark tune, written on acoustic guitar at a time when I was struggling to get in touch with my own submerged emotions.” 

Featuring Eric Earley (vocals/guitars); Michael Elson (keys); Brian Adrian Koch (drums); and Anna Tivel and Nathan Vanderpool (backing vocals), the track was recorded by Nathan Vanderpool, mixed by D. James Goodwin, and mastered by Adam Gonsalves at Telegraph Mastering. 

Over a 20-year career and eleven full-length albums, Eric Earley has written, recorded, and toured extensively as Blitzen Trapper, amassing a devoted fanbase and earning critical praise from a vast array of media that includes The New York Times, NPR Music, Rolling Stone Country, Paste, Pitchfork, SPIN, New York Magazine and Consequence of Sound.

Blitzen Trapper Tour Dates

October 19 - Codfish Hollow Barnstormers - Maquoketa, IA
October 20 – Blueberry Hill Duck Room – St. Louis, MO
October 21 - Wiseacre Brewery Company - Memphis, TN




