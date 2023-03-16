Blackened Death Metal Heavyweights THULCANDRA Unleash Album Title Track 'Hail The Abyss'

May 19, 2023 will see blackened death metal force THULCANDRA release their fifth studio album, entitled 'Hail The Abyss', via Napalm Records.

Following the recent release of their music video for first single "As I Walk Through The Gateway", today, the German four-piece has shared their diabolic album title track, "Hail The Abyss"!

The band's forthcoming magnum opus proves yet again why they're atop death metal's malefic vedette. It showcases their affinity for dark, aggressive and mellifluous metal while the entire album rips and terrorizes with the intensity of hell. As always, THULCANDRA's about a vibe - there's always a unique "feel" that's distinctly old-school, but without the tired trappings of it.

Preparing to return from their debut US tour alongside FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, OBSCURA & WOLFHEART, guitarist/vocalist Steffen Kummerer comments about the new single:

"The title track of our upcoming album, 'Hail The Abyss', turned into a sharp and pushing composition that blends a balanced mix of black and death metal. The record turned out as we hoped it will, and the video produced by Grupa13 (Behemoth, Kreator, Arch Enemy) might be the most iconic clip we came up with in our 20 year long lasting career."

THULCANDRA's rise to power ignited when the band unleashed their debut album, 'Fallen Angel's Dominion', upon metaldom in 2010. The group, fronted by founding member and visionary Steffen Kummerer (also of Obscura fame), have tightened their hibernal grip on blackened death metal since.

The desolate melodic emanations in follow-up studio records 'Under a Frozen Sun' (2011), 'Ascension Lost' (2015), and the chart-topping, 2021-album 'A Dying Wish', dedicated to late bassist Chris Kratzer, solidified THULCANDRA as a superior force, expertly thrusting the magic and mystery of mid-'90s melodic black-death metal into the modern era.

"With 'Hail The Abyss', we just count the 5th album within 20 years of Thulcandra", Kummerer recently said. "A banger, and a diverse record that shows a unique blend of black and death metal, combined with classic heavy metal twin guitars. The album turned out excellent and Dan Swanö delivered a splendid mix - raw, natural and showcasing each individual musician on the record. 'Hail The Abyss' undoubtedly turned into a highlight of our long lasting career."

'Hail the Abyss' is slated for release on May 19, 2023 via Napalm Records. Cooperation with renowned producer Dan Swanö (Dissection, Opeth, Katatonia) was compulsory, as was the re-invitation to cover-master Lochner.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Grzegorz Golebiowski