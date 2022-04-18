Blackberry Smoke Releases 'Stoned' EP

Acclaimed American rock band Blackberry Smoke's new covers EP, Stoned, is out now. Recorded at Nashville's Welcome to 1979 studio, the project was created for Record Store Day 2021 and consists of seven new versions of songs by The Rolling Stones: "All Down the Line," "Sway," "Can't You Hear Me Knockin'," "Tumbling Dice," "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)," "I Got The Blues" and "Street Fighting Man."

Reflecting on the EP, lead singer Charlie Starr shares, "On November 6th last year, we got together at Welcome to 1979 in Nashville to record seven of our favorite Rolling Stones tracks. This album was recorded, mixed, mastered and cut directly onto a vinyl master in one live take per side - so there was no overdubs, edits, punch-ins or remixing. We brought in some horns and The Black Bettys to help out as well."

The release adds to yet another notable year for Blackberry Smoke, whose acclaimed new album, You Hear Georgia, was released las spring and marked their 20th anniversary as a band (stream/purchase here). As they have for the past two decades, Blackberry Smoke continues to embody Georgia's rich musical legacy with You Hear Georgia, honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state. With the addition of producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), a fellow Georgian, the album pays homage to the band's deep respect for their roots.

Released to widespread critical attention, Rolling Stone declared, "Blackberry Smoke are a Georgia band through and through...You Hear Georgia sounds downright huge," while American Songwriter praised, "Blackberry Smoke is still on fire...a testament to that tenacity and an unapologetic ode to an insurgent attitude and tradition. That's evident in practically every note and nuance" and Vintage Guitar proclaimed, "For 20 years, Georgia's Blackberry Smoke has carried on Southern rock's rich tradition. You Hear Georgia...is soaked in these roots."

In celebration of the music, the band will continue to tour throughout this summer with upcoming performances at Norfolk's The NorVa, High Point's Ziggy's and Maryville's The Shed (three nights, two sold out) among others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.blackberrysmoke.com/tour.

You Hear Georgia follows the release of 2018's Find A Light, which debuted as the best-selling Country and Americana/Folk album in the country, entered at #3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #2 on the BillboardAmericana/Folk Albums chart. Released to critical acclaim, NPR Music praised, "pushes the envelope while providing that famous Blackberry Smoke autonomy, delivered with soulful vocals, haunting harmonies and kick ass songs," while Guitar World declared, "one of the hottest and most exciting acts around," and Rolling Stone hailed, "part of a lineage that shares a love of Petty, the Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr., able to ride an Americana vibe or peel off a stomping riff and tie it all together without a hint of pretense."

Following Find A Light, the band shared three additional projects-a live album and concert film, Homecoming: Live In Atlanta, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Album Sales chart, a 6-song acoustic EP, The Southern Ground Sessions and Live From Capricorn Sound Studios, an EP of six covers that have ties to the studio.

Since forming in 2001, the band has continued to tour relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans. Their music has also been prominently featured in the hit television show, "Yellowstone" and they've performed on NBC's "Last Call with Carson Daly." In addition to their work as musicians, Blackberry Smoke remains committed to charitable work and has raised nearly $500,000 benefiting children's cancer research.

Listen to the new EP here:

Blackberry Smoke Tour Dates

April 21-Norfolk, VA-The NorVa

April 22-High Point, NC-Ziggy's

April 23-Cherokee, NC-Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

June 4-Ropley Landing, WV-RodneyFest 2022

June 9-Maryville, TN-The Shed

June 10-Maryville, TN-The Shed (SOLD OUT)

June 11-Maryville, TN-The Shed (SOLD OUT)

June 24-Albertville, AL-Sand Mountain Amphitheater

June 25-Sharpsburg, KY-Livestock Fest

September 29-Lacygne, KS-Wildwood Outdoor Education Center

September 30-Lacygne, KS-Firewater Music Festival