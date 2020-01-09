Black To Comm Announces E.U. Tour Dates with Fly Pan Am

2019 was a busy year for German sound artist and producer Marc Richter. Following the release of two critically acclaimed albums under his Black To Comm moniker, Seven Horses For Seven Kings and it's companion piece Before After, touring with The Body and working on new sound art commissions, Richter has now announced more European dates for early 2020, including a headline show at London's Cafe Oto, and a run of dates with Fly Pan Am. Striking a delicate balance between composition and improvisation, Richter's live shows see the producer improvising around elements of his recorded material, twisting haunted samples and bristling electronics into surprising new shapes.



Operating at the fringes of drone and ambient genres, Black To Comm's music is darkly magical and deeply atmospheric, underpinned by a signature surrealism. A relentless sonic explorer, Richter approaches the studio as his instrument, using sampling, analogue production and digital manipulation to sculpt disparate fragments of sound into pieces that transcend time or genre. Seven Horses For Seven Kings, his latest full-length and it's companion release Before After stand as his most powerful work to date, bristling with emotion and detail at every turn. Where Seven Horses was a dark work focused on anger and desperation, Before After finds faint glimmers of hope in the same sources, demonstrating the incredible breadth and power of Richter's imagination.

Black To Comm E.U tour dates Feb / Mar 2020



Feb. 12 - London, UK - Cafe Oto [tickets]

Mar. 20 - Brussels, BE - Magasin 4 ^ [tickets]

Mar. 22 - Bristol, UK - Colston Hall ^ [tickets]

Mar. 24 - Brighton, UK - Rose Hill Arts ^ [tickets]

Mar. 25 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast ^ [tickets]

Mar. 26 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute ^ [tickets]



^ w/ Fly Pan Am





Related Articles View More Music Stories