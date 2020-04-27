Within Temptation to Stream Their First Arena Show

For the first time in their career, Within Temptation bundled their strength with the Metropole Orchestra (led by Jules Buckley) and a 20-voice classical choir, lifting the band's fast-driven and bombastic tracks to an even higher level.

Within Temptation performed the spectacular show on February 7, 2008 to 10,000 fans, surprising them with appearances by special guests Mina Caputo (Life of Agony), Anneke van Giersbergen (The Gathering), and George Oosthoek (Orphanage), while covering every hit from their discography up to 2008, including Mother Earth, Stand My Ground, and All I Need.



Black Symphony debuted at numerous Top 10 DVD charts positions worldwide, making it one of the band's most legendary shows in their career. Watch the show this Thursday, April 30, on the band's official Facebook page, YouTube, and Twitch channel.



TIMES:

8:30PM CEST (Europe)

7:30PM BST (UK)

9:30PM MSK (Moscow + Finland)

11:30AM PDT (Los Angeles)

1:30PM CDT (Mexico City)

2:30PM EDT (New York City)

03:30PM BRT (Brazil)





