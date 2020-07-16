Black Pumas Release New Amazon Original EP 'The Electric Deluxe Sessions'

Today, GRAMMY-nominated Black Pumas released The Electric Deluxe Sessions (Amazon Original), a new EP that features reimagined versions of their songs "Colors," "Fire," and "Know You Better," along with a cover of the classic Jimmy Webb composition "Wichita Lineman" (originally made famous by Glen Campbell, The Meters, and others). The Electric Deluxe Sessions (Amazon Original) is available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music. Today at 2PM PT, the band will be live on the Amazon Music Twitch channel to discuss the EP and play a few songs from it.

"We recorded 'Colors,' 'Fire,' and 'Know You Better' live for this Amazon session, and those are all tunes that from the time we recorded them for the album to what they've become live, have just become this whole other thing," says the band's guitarist and producer Adrian Quesada. "When we recorded the record [Black Pumas] we'd only been working together for a few months. All the touring we did over the last year, the live show has elevated all the songs arrangement-wise, everyone gets to shine a little bit and we don't get to put that down too often."

Black Pumas is Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada. The band's self-titled debut album was produced by Quesada in his Austin home studio, colored by Burton's dark imagery with haunting songwriting. It is equally indebted to East Coast hip-hop as it is to classic funk and soul, resulting in a project that is of the moment rather than retro. Quesada had been working on a new project inspired by a mix of woozy Ghostface Killah instrumentals, crispy Motown soul, and the introspective grandeur of dusty highway folk-rock, and, after hearing him audition over the phone, Burton slotted in beautifully. Pulling from his myriad background performances - singing in the church, acting in musical theater, and busking at the Santa Monica Pier - Burton injects Quesada's production with a howling croon and surrealist lyrical bent. Since their debut album's release last year, Black Pumas performed on CBS Saturday, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Late Night with Seth Meyers. They've also played massive sold out tours across the US and Europe.

