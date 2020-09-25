Black Pumas Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA with Jack Johnson

Watch the performance below!

Black Pumas, the Grammy®-nominated duo of frontman/songwriter Eric Burton and producer/guitarist Adrian Quesada, appeared on Good Morning America today, performing a special collaborative version of their hit single "Colors" with Jack Johnson. The performance is a preview of Black Pumas and Jack Johnson's appearance at this Saturday, September 26's Farm Aid 2020 virtual festival alongside Willie Nelson and The Boys, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Bonnie Raitt and Boz Scaggs, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, and more. Watch Black Pumas and Jack Johnson on Good Morning America below.

Good Morning America is the latest in a string of incredible television performances from Black Pumas in the past months, including recent renditions of "Colors" on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Last month, after their single "Fire" hit #1 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs chart (their second track this year to achieve the top spot, following "Colors" in February) they played the song for their second appearance of the year on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In June, the band premiered their cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - the cover recently surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify. Black Pumas were also recently featured on Rolling Stone's In My Room sessions with a stripped-down set that the magazine called "gripping" and "dynamic." And Burton and Quesada appeared on the Song Exploder podcast, breaking down the creation of "Colors," which has now been streamed over 93 million times across all platforms.

The deluxe reissue of Black Pumas' self-titled debut album, which hosts an exciting set of bonus tracks, including "Fast Car" and the current brand-new single "I'm Ready," is out now digitally. It will be released physically as a double LP featuring new artwork and a gatefold with unpublished in-studio and live photographs on October 9. Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) is available HERE.

Watch the performance here:

Photo Credit: Jackie Lee Young

View More Music Stories Related Articles