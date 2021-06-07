Black Pumas Announce 2021-2022 U.S. & International Tour

Black Pumas just made their triumphant hometown return to live music with a historic sold-out five-night stand at Austin's Stubb's BBQ, the city's first full-capacity shows since March of 2020. "It was a moment of catharsis long overdue," Rolling Stone wrote in a feature about the shows. Today the Grammy-nominated duo announces an extensive 2021-2022 tour across the U.S., the UK, and Europe. The tour includes four nights at NYC's Brooklyn Steel in September - 3 already sold-out and the fourth going fast - Los Angeles' Performance Venue at Hollywood Park, and multiple shows in Chicago, Seattle, Portland, and Denver.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale beginning Friday, June 11th at 10am Local Time HERE.

Black Pumas have also been announced on 2021 festival lineups including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, BottleRock Napa Valley, Ohana Fest in Dana Point, CA, Atlanta's Music Midtown and more. All tour dates are below.

Catch Black Pumas performing on the Tamron Hall Show this Tuesday, June 8 on ABC.

US 2021 / 2022

Jul 29 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

Aug 5 St. Louis, MO The Pageant (SOLD OUT)

Aug 6 Columbia, MO 9th Street Summerfest

Aug 7 Saint Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 8 Omaha, NE Waiting Room Outdoors ^

Aug 11 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^

Aug 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^ (SOLD OUT)

Aug 13 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater ^

Aug 15 Aspen, CO Belly Up

Aug 17 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot*

Aug 19 Portland, OR Roseland Theater*

Aug 20 Portland, OR Roseland Theater*

Aug 21 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre*

Aug 22 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre*

Aug 28 Lexington, KY Railbird Music Festival

Aug 29 Columbus, OH WonderBus Music and Arts Festival

Sep 2-18 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

Sep 3-5 Napa, CA BottleRock Napa Valley

Sep 18-19 Atlanta, GA Music Midtown

Sep 13 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Sep 14 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)

Sep 15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)

Sep 16 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)

Sep 23 Los Angeles, CA Performance Venue at Hollywood Park*

Sep 24 Dana Point, CA Ohana Fest

Sep 25 Dallas, TX State Fair of Texas

Sept 25-26 Franklin, TN Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Oct 1-3 Memphis, TN MEMPHO Music Festival

Oct 1-3 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct 8-10 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct 12 Harrisburg, PA XL Live

Oct 13 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Oct 15 Madison, WI The Sylvee*

Oct 16 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live*

Oct 17 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall + (SOLD OUT)

Oct 18 Chicago, IL House of Blues +

Oct 19 Chicago, IL House of Blues + (SOLD OUT)

Dec 16 San Francisco, CA The Masonic*

Dec 18 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues*

Jan 5 Cincinnati, OH Madison Theatre + (SOLD OUT)

Jan 15 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage (SOLD OUT)

INTL 2021 / 2022

25 Jul Byron Bay, NSW SplendourXR

1 Nov Glasgow, Sco Garage (SOLD OUT)

2 Nov Dublin, IE Olympia Theatre

4 Nov Rekjavik, IS Airwaves / Art Museum

5 Nov Manchester, UK Albert Hall

6 Nov London, UK Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)

7 Nov London, UK Roundhouse

9 Nov Birmingham, UK O2 Institute

10 Nov Bristol, UK O2 Academy

12 Nov Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall

13 Nov Cologne, DE Live Music Hall

14 Nov Brussels, BE AB Main Hall (SOLD OUT)

16 Nov Lille, FR Aéronef

17 Nov Nantes, FR Stéréolux

18 Nov Paris, FR Olympia

19 Nov Amsterdam, NL AFAS

20 Nov Madrid, ES La Riviera

18 Jun Oslo, NO Rockefeller

19 Jun Stockholm, SE Berns

21 Jun Hamburg, DE Fabrik

22 Jun Dortmund, DE FZW

Photo Credit: Jody Domingue