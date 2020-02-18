Black Coffee Announces New London Date

Black Coffee today has announced a headline show at The Drumsheds, London on 2nd May 2020 with special guests. Tickets on sale at www.metropolismusic.com



Black Coffee will bring his incredible catalogue of music to the brand-new space in London at The Drumsheds venue on May 2nd, 2020. From the creators of Printworks, The Drumsheds is a brand-new space that combines four giant, interlinked, warehouses with capacities of up to 10,000 inside along with 10 acres of outdoor space. Located in Meridian Water, next to Tottenham Marshes.

2020 Tour Dates

Wednesday 2nd May, The Drumsheds London, UK



DJ and producer Black Coffee defies convention. Born in Durban in KwaZulu Natal and growing up in the Eastern Cape in Mthatha, before his first big break, when his song "Happiness" was featured on the DJs At Work album. This was then followed by his debut album released in 2005. To many Black Coffee has led 'house music' genre throughout the past few years, establishing a global pre-eminence in vocal house music. Black Coffee has worked alongside some of the worlds biggest artists including Drake, with who he collaborated with for "Get It Together" with vocals from Jorja Smith on Drake's album, More Life. Over the last 18 months, Black Coffee's signature sound has landed him in the studio alongside some of the world's greatest including Diddy, Usher, Akon, Pharrell Williams and David Guetta.



Black Coffee has continued to grow his rollercoaster of career milestones, accolades and achievements and international profile over the past few years, gracing the decks at any event, which has elevated Black Coffee into the realm of a global superstar.



In just a matter of years, Black Coffee has become one of the top touring performers in the world holding down residencies at some of the world's most famous venues and festivals such as Coachella, Tomorrowland, and a residency at Wynn in Las Vegas, all which have cemented Black Coffee as a go-to producer, remixer, and performer.



Tickets for Black Coffee's UK tour go on sale to the general public Friday 21st February at 2pm GMT at www.metropolismusic.com





