Björk and Arca Will Cover 40th Anniversary Edition of i-D

Today, fashion publisher i-D unveils the second cover stars.

Today, fashion publisher i-D unveils the second cover stars of its upcoming 40th Anniversary special issue, Björk and Arca, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Björk returns for her 6th cover of i-D, this time with her go-to collaborator and chosen family, Arca. The two of them met for the first time in September 2013, right as the Icelandic cultural icon walked off stage after the last show of her Biophilia tour. They hit it off and danced all night. The Venezuelan artist and producer also known as Alejandra Ghersi was quickly invited to collaborate as a producer on Björk's Grammy-nominated ninth studio album, Vulnicura, an intimate and deeply painful record documenting the split from her daughter's father. Together they embarked on the project's world tour before coming together again to create the 2017 album Utopia. Björk has since described their finding of one another as the strongest musical relationship she's had. Arca describes it as "layered in its depth and multiplicity; simple, messy, transcendental, joyous, beguiling, sisterly, snakelike, emotional, tender, meaningful and mysterious".

Now, for i-D's anniversary issue, Björk and Arca have written personal letters to each other about the nature of family, their very special and ever-evolving relationship, and the song that was written about it.

Read the Letters Here.

"Arca I love you so much and am forever grateful for your gift. Monogamy was taken from me and monogamy in music-making offered to me. Like a miracle. The timing of it was mind blowing." - Björk

Under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Alastair McKimm, the magazine's latest edition marks its milestone 40th anniversary and centres around cover stars of the past, present and future. The issue focuses on the key themes which embody i-D's DNA, legacy, mentorship, family, inclusivity and style and will be available worldwide later this month.

Over 40 years, i-D has carved its position as the premier source for fashion inspiration, and in 2012, joined the VICE Media family to expand VICE's reach into digital fashion content. i-D has come a long way since its beginnings as a hand-stapled magazine and has developed into a leading video-driven platform, documenting fashion, music and contemporary culture from around the globe. i-D reaches an ambitious and creative audience, offering access to the most inspiring names in fashion and exploring everything from high-end couture to underground style scenes.

View More Music Stories Related Articles