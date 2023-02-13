Billy Strings Confirms Summer Headline Tour

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will extend his 2023 headline tour through this summer including newly confirmed shows at Norfolk's Chartway Arena, Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion (two nights), Portland, ME's Thompson's Point (two nights), Knoxville's Knoxville Civic Coliseum and Huntsville's Orion Amphitheater (two nights) among others. Strings will also return to Europe in August for three dates in Germany. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, February 17 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.

The summer dates are just the latest added to Strings' extensive 2023 run, which includes arena shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (two nights, both sold out), Atlantic City's Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (three nights), Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena (two nights), Atlanta's State Farm Arena (sold out), Tampa's Yuengling Center, Austin's Moody Center (two nights) and Charleston's North Charleston Coliseum (two nights) among many others. Additionally, Strings will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on February 26 for a third sold-out Nashville show.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Strings, who released Me/And/Dad, the first album he's recorded with his dad, Terry Barber, this past fall via Rounder Records. The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

Released to overwhelming acclaim, NPR Music praises, "exuberant interplay...a match made tender by the familiar harmonies of these two lifelong picking partners," while The Wall Street Journal declares, "Me/And/Dad works beautifully...the guitars from the principals along with mandolin, banjo, fiddle and bass are expertly played with joy and verve" and Billboard proclaims, "Top-notch, wooly bluegrass picking wraps around distinct, family harmonies throughout."

In celebration of the release, Strings and Barber were recently featured on NPR's "All Things Considered" speaking with host Ailsa Chang, while Strings was also featured on "CBS Sunday Morning" speaking with correspondent Conor Knighton.

The new record follows Strings' widely acclaimed album, Renewal, which landed on several year-end "Best of" lists including The Bitter Southerner, No Depression, Glide, The Boot, Folk Alley and was one of the Top 50 Most Played Albums at Americana Radio last year.

Produced by Jonathan Wilson, the record was released to overwhelming praise with The New York Times declaring, "a premier bluegrass mind for this post-everything era...he has zigged and zagged between the form's antediluvian traditions and rapid-fire improvisations that hit like hard bop, all within songs with hooks so sharp that he seems poised for crossover stardom."

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music's most compelling artists. Since his 2017 debut, he has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Awards (the organization also named him Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year in 2021), Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards, Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards and has performed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," PBS' "Austin City Limits" and "Bluegrass Underground." A respected figure across all genres, Strings has also collaborated with a wide variety of artists.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, February 17 at 10:00am local time

February 16-Atlantic City, NJ-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 17-Atlantic City, NJ-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 18-Atlantic City, NJ-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 19-Nashville, TN-Grand Ole Opry - A Tribute to Leslie Jordan

February 21-Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena

February 22-Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena

February 24-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 25-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 26-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

March 3-Winston-Salem, NC-Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Doc Watson's 100th Birthday Show

March 4-Winston-Salem, NC-Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 7-Athens, GA-Georgia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 10-Atlanta, GA-State Farm Arena (SOLD OUT)

March 11-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum (SOLD OUT)

March 12-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum

March 16-Cincinnati, OH-The Andrew J Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 17-Cincinnati, OH-The Andrew J Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 18-Cincinnati, OH-The Andrew J Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

April 13-Southaven, MS-Landers Center

April 14-Mobile, AL-Mobile Civic Center Arena

April 15-Mobile, AL-Mobile Civic Center Arena

April 18-Tampa, FL-Yuengling Center (SOLD OUT)

April 20-St. Augustine, FL-St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 21-St. Augustine, FL-St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 22-St. Augustine, FL-St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 29-30-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl - Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday (SOLD OUT)

May 11-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 12-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 13-Denver, CO-Mission Ballroom

May 17-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 19-Los Angeles, CA-Greek Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 20-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 21-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 24-Las Vegas, NV-Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

May 26-Napa, CA-BottleRock Napa Valley

June 2-Austin, TX-Moody Center

June 3-Austin, TX-Moody Center

June 7-Tulsa, OK-BOK Center

June 9-St. Louis, MO-Chaifetz Arena

June 10-Indianapolis, IN-TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (SOLD OUT)

June 11-Indianapolis, IN-TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (SOLD OUT)

June 13-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

June 14-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

June 16-Clarkston, MI-Pine Knob Music Theatre (SOLD OUT)

June 17-Chicago, IL-Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (SOLD OUT)

July 13-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 14-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 15-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 19-Norfolk, VA-Chartway Arena

July 21-Bridgeport, CT-Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 22-Essex Junction, VT-Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

July 23-Essex Junction, VT-Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

July 25-Boston, MA-Leader Bank Pavilion

July 26-Boston, MA-Leader Bank Pavilion

July 28-Portland, ME-Thompson's Point

July 29-Portland, ME-Thompson's Point

July 30-Newport, RI-Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)

August 7-Frankfurt, Germany-Batschkapp

August 8-Berlin, Germany-Huxleys

August 9-Hamburg, Germany-Grobe Freiheit 36

August 24-Knoxville, TN-Knoxville Civic Coliseum

August 25-Huntsville, AL-The Orion Amphitheater

August 26-Huntsville, AL-The Orion Amphitheater

Photo credit: Alysse Gafkjen