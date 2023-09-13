Billy Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In November

The vinyl collection will be released on November 3.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Billy Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In November

Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release Billy Joel - The Vinyl Collection, Vol.2 on 3rd November, continuing an ongoing celebration of the legendary artist's 50-plus years of musical magic, on-stage and in-the-studio.

Billy Joel - The Vinyl Collection, Vol.2 can be pre-ordered HERE.

An 11LP deluxe box set, Billy Joel - The Vinyl Collection, Vol.2 completes the definitive Billy Joel 12" vinyl album project which began with The Vinyl Collection, Vol.1, a 9LP set released in November 2021 in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Cold Spring Harbor (Billy's debut solo studio album, originally released 1st November, 1971).

The Vinyl Collection, Vol.2 is being released near the 50th anniversary of "Piano Man," Billy Joel's first signature song, released as a single on 2nd November, 1973 with the Piano Man album dropping a week later (9th November, 1973).

With The Vinyl Collection, Vol.1 chronicling Billy Joel's evolution as a songwriter, performer and recording artist during his rise from obscurity to international superstardom in the 1970s, The Vinyl Collection, Vol.2 focuses the surprising next phase of his extraordinary career.

Billy became a household name in the MTV era with some of his biggest chart-smashing hits and most all-time beloved songs including "Allentown," "Uptown Girl," "A Matter of Trust," "Baby Grand" (his duet with Ray Charles), plus his three Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping hits "We Didn't Start the Fire," "Tell Her About It," and "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me."

In addition to bringing together Billy's monumentally successful 1980s albums -- Glass Houses (1980), The Nylon Curtain (1982), An Innocent Man (1983), The Bridge (1986) and Storm Front (1989) -- alongside 1993's River of Dreams, his final studio album of newly written pop songs, The Vinyl Collection, Vol.2 presents, for the first time on vinyl, an exclusive 2LP pressing of 2001's Fantasies & Delusions, an instrumental album showcasing classical piano compositions by Billy Joel, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Album chart.

All titles in The Vinyl Collection, Vol.2 have been sourced from the original album masters (analogue and digital) and carefully prepared for this release by Ted Jensen with lacquers cut by Joe Nino Hernes at the legendary Sterling Sound in Nashville, Tennessee. The box set includes a 60+ page booklet featuring Billy's revelatory personal observations and insights about each album, an informative essay by Rob Tannenbaum, rare photos and memorabilia from the era and more.

As a special bonus, The Vinyl Collection, Vol.2 presents the first-ever audio edition (3LP) of Billy Joel - Live from Long Island, the celebratory homecoming concert/party Billy and his band threw for fans at the Nassau Coliseum on 29th December, 1982. A broadcast edit of the legendary show originally aired on HBO in 1983 while a longer version of the show was a massively popular VHS title.

This explosive performance is highly regarded as one of Billy's best of the era and one of the few to be professionally filmed and recorded. Its inclusion as an audio album in The Vinyl Collection, Vol.2 is an essential addition to the classic Billy Joel catalogue.

A new digital edition of the Billy Joel - Live from Long Island concert film is also available and may be pre-ordered.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 GUTS World Tour Dates Photo
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Produced by Live Nation, the massive global 2024 tour kicks off its 57-date run on Friday 23rd February in Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, with stops across North America and Europe, including Miami, Toronto, New York, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and many more before wrapping up with back-to-back shows on Tuesday 13th August.

2
Fatboy Slim’s You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby 25th Anniversary Edition Sets Relea Photo
Fatboy Slim’s 'You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby' 25th Anniversary Edition Sets Release

2023 marks twenty-five years since the release of the album that spawned era-defining singles “Rockafeller Skank,” “Gangster Trippin,” “Praise You” and “Right Here Right Now.” You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby reached number one in the UK album charts, broke the US Billboard Top 40, created a global superstar.

3
Fourth Born Releases New Single Almost Happiness Photo
Fourth Born Releases New Single 'Almost Happiness'

Alternative artist Fourth Born has returned with his latest single, 'About Happiness,' OUT NOW.

4
Lily Hart To Release New Single Internalize This Month Photo
Lily Hart To Release New Single 'Internalize' This Month

Indie singer/songwriter Lily Hain is back again with her newest single, 'Internalize,' set for release on September 15th.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Snotty Nose Rez Kids Sign To Sony Music Entertainment CanadaSnotty Nose Rez Kids Sign To Sony Music Entertainment Canada
Fantoons Celebrates The Beach Boys With First-Ever Official Coloring BookFantoons Celebrates The Beach Boys With First-Ever Official Coloring Book
Doja Cat Unveils 'Scarlet' Album TracklistDoja Cat Unveils 'Scarlet' Album Tracklist
Kitchen Dwellers Announce 3-Night Nye Run in MissoulaKitchen Dwellers Announce 3-Night Nye Run in Missoula

Videos

Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'get him back!' Music Video Video
Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'get him back!' Music Video
Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions Video
Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
ALADDIN