Billy Joel Adds New Year's Eve Show at Long Island's UBS Arena

UBS Arena just announced New York’s quintessential son BILLY JOEL is back in his hometown and will perform for the first time at the new state-of-the-art arena on New Year's Eve. Billy Joel will be helping Long Islanders ring in the New Year beginning at 9:30 pm marking his first concert on Long Island since 2018.

“We are thrilled to welcome Long Island’s own Billy Joel to UBS Arena at Belmont Park,” said UBS Arena president Kim Stone. “To have such an iconic artist as our New Year’s Eve show is an honor. We look forward to ringing in the New Year with him and our guests later this year.”

How to Get Billy Joel Tickets

Pre-sale for Citi® Cardmembers begins Monday, September 11 at 10 am through Thursday, September 14 at 10 pm. Public on sale begins Friday, September 15 at 10 am via Ticketmaster.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon.

Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today’s advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

About Billy Joel

Billy Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist Joel’s songs have acted as personal and cultural touchstones for millions of people across five decades.

In 2016, the Library of Congress selected "Piano Man" for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.” In November 2014, Billy Joel received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song which honors living musical artists’ lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond.

He is also the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has received the RIAA’s Diamond Award twice for Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II and The Stranger, presented for albums that have sold over 10 million copies.

Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame including the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award, into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by his idol Ray Charles in1999 and has received numerous industry awards including a TONY AWARD for "Movin' Out," a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music.

For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.

Joel was inducted by Barack and Michelle Obama at the 36th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, with Tony Bennett, Don Henley, Garth Brooks, Rufus Wainwright and Brendan Urie all paying tribute to Joel with performances at the ceremony.