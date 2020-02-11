Billie Williams Announces Upcoming Music Video 'You'

New York Blues Hall of Fame artist, BILLIE WILLIAMS, announces the release of a new music video for "You," a track from her sophomore album 'Hell To Pay.' This upbeat bluesy and soulful video drops worldwide on Wednesday, 19 February.

Written by Billie Williams and Ken Harris and produced by GRAMMY winner Danny Blume, Billie describes "You" as "a love song that testifies about being there for your special someone through thick and thin and supporting their dreams." Billie sings "Who stayed around when my luck was down? / Picked me up off the ground, baby who? / You, yeah, you."

The video for "You" was produced and directed by William Murray and shot on location on NYC's Upper East Side. Accompanied by her backup musicians and singers in the video, Billie is completely in her element, effortlessly delivering her message with endless smiles and laughter. This is definitely a party, and YOU are invited.

Watch "YOU" below!

Boston native Billie Williams made her mark on the local scene as lead vocalist for the R&B band City Edition, where her performances were described by The Boston Globe as "riveting" and "she sang of joy and heartache with equal conviction." In NYC, her Fade to Blues show earned her the nomination for Best Female Debut Artist in the 2012 Cabaret Awards, and in 2015, she was inducted into the prestigious New York Blues Hall of Fame. Bille's since released two full-length original albums with Grammy-winning producer Danny Blume; her self-titled debut in 2016 and her newest work "Hell To Pay" in 2019. Both albums have received airplay and critical praise around the globe.





