Big Sur Bound Release New Album BONES Available Now

Big Sur Bound, the indie/rock band from Alison Luff and Matt Magnusson have released a new album titled Bones. The full-length album consists of 11 original songs written and recorded by the real-life couple, now streaming on all major music platforms.



"Our writing styles complimented each other so well that songs just started pouring out of us. We wrote 5 or 6 songs within the first few weeks of meeting. When you find something that special you hold onto it..." says Matt Magnusson who met Alison Luff while doing a musical at the Pasedena Playhouse in 2015.



A perfect blend of indie, folk and rock genres, "Bones" is an album that weaves together the couples' life together through songs recorded over the last year and a half.



As this year eases into the holidays and time with loved ones becomes essential, what better a time for an album of beautiful and personal songs written and produced as a labor of love.



"Some people finish each other's sentences, we finish each other's songs." says Alison Luff.



Alison Luff and Matt Magnusson met during the musical Breaking Through at the Pasedena Playhouse in 2015.



Alison can currently be seen as Staci Spade in the Starz television drama HEELS.

She was most recently seen on Broadway as Jenna in Waitress. She starred as Rachel in the original Broadway production of Escape to Margaritaville. She previously appeared in the Broadway Revival of Les Miserables as Fantine. She has been seen on Broadway as Miss Honey in Matilda. Prior, she spent the year starring as Elphaba on the 1st Nat'l tour of Wicked. Broadway credits include: Scandalous, Ghost, and Mamma Mia.

Matt Magnusson has appeared in numerous theatre and film projects across the country. He is most known for developing the part Nosmo King in the NOFX punk rock musical 'Home Street Home' and playing the part of Tommy DeVito in the record breaking production of 'Jersey Boys' at The Ogunquit Playhouse. He can be seen in movies 'Nightingale: a Melody of Life' and American Girl' which are available on Amazon Prime and the film Dirty, Sexy, Saint' which is available on the steaming service Passionflix. Matt can be seen in the upcoming Lifetime original movie, 'Sugar Mommy' which will debut next spring. Matt has been writing music and playing in bands since he was 16. His old band, Copperpot, was featured in numerous MTV shows and performed the theme song for the Disney show 'My Babysitter is a Vampire.'