Biffy Clyro Announce New Album A CELEBRATION OF ENDINGS

The U.K.'s alt-rock giants Biffy Clyro have announced their new album A Celebration of Endings for release May 15 on Warner Records. The album is available now for pre-order and features the explosive new single "Instant History" - impacting at Alternative and Rock radio in the U.S. next week - as well as brand new track "End Of," which premiered today as a World Exclusive with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Beats 1. The aggression of the track is old-school Biffy, but the out-of-nowhere piano break and a final rally of rampaging riffs matches their current unpredictable flair.

Pre-Order/Pre-Save A Celebration of Endings HERE.

A Celebration of Endings finds Biffy Clyro pushing everything they do to the next level, with the help of GRAMMY-winning producer Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, The Killers). Frontman Simon Neil explains, "This is a very forward-looking album from a personal perspective and a societal perspective. The title is about seeing the joy in things changing, rather than the sadness. Change means progression and evolution. You can retain everything you loved before, but let's lose the bad s. It's about trying to take back control."

Biffy Clyro have also announced their first full-scale UK tour since 2016, headlining arena shows this fall, with U.S. tour dates to be announced very soon!

Biffy Clyro have emerged from their independent beginnings to become Britain's premier rock band. Their two most recent albums Ellipsis (2016) and Opposites (2013) both shot straight to #1 in the U.K. charts with 2 million+ copies sold, and the band boasts more than 750 million streams worldwide to date. The success of their huge-selling, critically-acclaimed albums is matched by the scale of their live show. In the U.S. they've toured arenas with the likes of Foo Fighters and Muse, in addition to sold-out headline runs, while overseas they've headlined leading festivals including Reading and Leeds, Download and TRNSMT, and this year will play Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee in May. They're part of an all-star bill that currently also features Calvin Harris, Camilla Cabello, Dua Lipa and Harry Styles. Continually supported by the press, Biffy Clyro have also won a wide range of major awards. These include four NME Awards (2x Best British Band, Best Live Band and Best Music Video); four Kerrang! Awards (Best British Band, Classic Songwriter, Best Album and Best Music Video); and three Q Awards (Best Live Band, Best Album and the Fender Play Award). They've also been nominated for two BRIT Awards (both for Best British Group) and a Mercury Prize.

A Celebration of Endings tracklist:

1. North Of No South

2. The Champ

3. Weird Leisure

4. Tiny Indoor Fireworks

5. Worst Type Of Best Possible

6. Space

7. End Of

8. Instant History

9. The Pink Limit

10. Opaque

11. Cop Syrup

A Celebration of Endings will be released on vinyl, colored vinyl (exclusive to select indie stores), CD, and digital formats, with additional packages available at https://store.biffyclyro.com/. Both "End Of" and "Instant History" will be provided as instant downloads for fans who pre-order the album.





Related Articles View More Music Stories