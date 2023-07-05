Beverly Glenn-Copeland Announces North American Tour Dates

Beverly Glenn-Copeland has announced a set of North American tour dates where he’ll play live for the first time in several years. He’ll cover selections from his entire catalog and invite special guests along the way.

Glenn-Copeland will kick off the tour with performances in Toronto on October 15th and Montreal on October 18th. Following the Canadian dates, he’ll hit MassMOCA and Knockdown Center in New York prior to wrapping the run in his hometown of Philadelphia on October 25th. Fans can purchase tickets this Friday, July 7th at 12PM EST. Full tour dates below and for more information visit https://beverlyglenncopeland.com/

Later this month, Beverly Glenn-Copeland will release his long-awaited new album, The Ones Ahead, due out July 28th via Transgressive. The Ones Ahead is Glenn-Copeland’s first studio LP in almost 20 years and the first since the extraordinary career renaissance triggered by the rediscovery of his now-classic Keyboard Fantasies album. Transgressive has also announced the reissue of Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s 2004 album Primal Prayer, out on CD and double vinyl on September 1st.

The re-issues of two of Glenn’s early works will also be available next week - Beverly Copeland and Beverly Glenn-Copeland. Both originally released in the 70’s these two out of print works have become widely sought after by collectors.

Revered as modern jazz-folk masterpieces, they have been remastered and re-cut for release by Guy Davie. Both works will be available on CD and Vinyl and out this Friday, July 7th. Fans can pre-order both Beverly Copeland and Beverly Glenn-Copeland now.

Glenn-Copeland began his musical career in the 1960s, when he studied classical singing at Montreal's McGill University and performed at Expo 67. A pair of self-titled, multi-genre albums released in the early '70s showcased his powerful voice and songwriting talent. In 1986, while living in rural Ontario, Glenn-Copeland taught himself to use digital synthesis and recorded the album that would ultimately alter the entire course of his career.

At the time, he self-released Keyboard Fantasies via a 200-copy cassette run, selling just a handful while the rest waited in storage. In 2015, a Japanese record collector emailed Glenn-Copeland about selling the remainder; a new generation had unearthed his art. The music spread globally, and a few years later, in his 70s, Glenn-Copeland embarked on his first European tour to share his songs with live audiences, a journey captured in Posy Dixon's 2019 documentary Keyboard Fantasies.

Since Keyboard Fantasies’ rediscovery, a new generation of listeners and artists have embraced Glenn-Copeland's music. In 2021, he released the remix album Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined, which featured reimagined versions of the album's songs from contemporary visionaries such as Arca, Blood Orange, Julia Holter and Kelsey Lu.

More recently, having been blown away after seeing him perform live in Stockholm, Romy from The xx sampled Glenn-Copeland on her new single “Enjoy Your Life”. As his work has spread its inspiration, Glenn-Copeland has continued to develop his own prismatic musical practice.

Tour Dates:

Oct 15 - Toronto, ON - Eastminster United Church

Oct 18 - Montreal, PQ - Le National

Oct 21 - North Adams, MA - MassMoCA

Oct 23 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center

Oct 25 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church Sanctuary

Photo Credit: Brianna Blank