Betcha Unveils New Single 'If That's Alright'

Nashville-based alt-rock band Betcha has released their eagerly- awaited new single, " If That's Alright ," the first release from the band since their critically-acclaimed debut EP, FALLING , last year. The single was written by the band and Brian Phillips (blink-182, Saint Motel, COIN) and is accompanied by a fun, performance-based visual directed by Joey Brodnax - now streaming on the group's official YouTube channel.

Listen below!

The high-energy, fun-loving band are bringing their electrifying live show on the road with indie pop band WLDLFE this spring. The can't miss tour kicks off in Pittsburgh on April 9 and wraps May 15th in St. Louis. The epic tour will feature shows at New York's legendary Rough Trade on April 14th and Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge on May 9th. For all tickets and information visit http://betchaband.com/ .

Betcha has quickly drawn the attention of critics and fans alike with their idiosyncratic fusion of sweetly stoned rock, alternative electronica, and punchy pop anthems. "Betcha is one of those bands you should get to know," raved Baeble . "They are carving their own path and have a distinctness to their sound." Ones To Watch hailed "Lucy Lucy" as an "alternative rock banger with vintage vibes," while further commending the band for "a dynamic sound that spans across alternative rock and pop."

The tried-and-true configuration of a four-piece rock band has long unlocked an endless array of possibilities. The quartet - Charlie Greene (vocals, guitar), Ben Booth (lead guitar), Taylor Dubray (bass, keys), and Chase Wofford (drums) - first united at Nashville's Belmont University, winning a school-sponsored "Battle of the Bands" whilst still known as Wilder. Fueled by support from GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Jacquire King (Kings of Leon, Kaleo), the band recorded a series of demos that ultimately saw them signed to the legendary Atlantic Records roster. In 2018, they rechristened themselves as Betcha - an amalgamation of the first letters of each member's name (Ben, Taylor, Charlie, and Chase) - and moved into a shared house in Nashville where they still hang out, writing, recording, and pushing their unique strain of 21st century rock music further than ever before.





