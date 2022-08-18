Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Best Move Release New Single 'Lullaby'

Their new album will be released on September 16.

Aug. 18, 2022  

On September 16 Sacramento's Best Move will release their debut album, Relational Memory via Park The Van. Today they share another taste of the LP via the ethereal and enchanting new single "Lullaby" alongside an equally captivating animated video for the song.

The band's Kris Anaya says of the song, "sometimes in life, you fall into a sequence of difficulties which then create a feedback loop that plays over and over in your mind. You may feel as though the world might collapse right on top of you, but with the help of time, your family, and loved ones you will always pull through."

The video was directed and animated by Lauren Haug - watch it here:

The Cinematic folk-rock band Best Move announced Relational Memory with the release of the album's first single, "Tipping Pitches." Best Move have also announced their first U.S. tour with more dates to be confirmed. Tickets are on-sale now.

Best Move Tour Dates

10/1 - Sacramento, CA - Old Ironsides (Record Release party)

11/1 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers

11/2 - Long Beach, CA - Vine

11/3 - San Francisco, CA - The Lost Church

Since forming in 2019, Best Move have released two EPs - Joe Wants to Go To The Beach and Mirror Images Twins, and the single "Forgotten Bloom." They have caught the attention of, among others, Flood, KCRW, Austin Town Hall, and Impose.

Best Move is Anaya, Joseph Davancens, and Fernando Oliva. The Sacramento, CA-based band recorded Relational Memory in 10 days at Panoramic Studio in Stinson Beach. Anaya wrote the songs, bassist/keyboardist Davancens crafted the complex melodies, and Oliva rounded everything out on drums.

The album fuses Jon Brion-esque influences with the bittersweet sadness of Elliott Smith and finds the cinematic folk-rock band coming to terms with mortality - the LP is an exercise in facing the present. The themes and stories found throughout Relational Memory were informed by frontman Kris Anaya who has dealt with hard, personal things lately: the passing of his brother, his grandfather, and his mother being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

He's not only coming to grips with the accumulation of time but with real-time trauma. These songs let you in on the secret that getting older is bewildering, no matter your decade.




