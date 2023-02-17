Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ber Releases New 'Halfway' EP

The music video for "Slutphase" has also been released.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Halfway, the new EP from rising artist Ber, is out now via AWAL. The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator, while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase.

Halfway has already begun to receive critical praise; Billboard raves of "Your Internet Sucks" as "a charmingly petty diss track aimed at an ex in London (she studied music in the U.K.), 'Sucks' soars thanks to an insistent, gentle rhythm, fuzzy guitar flourishes and delightfully mean-spirited lyrics..." Additionally, V Magazine adds, "with a soft and muted backing track, 'Superspreader' allows Ber to show off her sugary-sweet voice and vocal range, along with her stripped back, honest lyrics."

"I wrote this 6-song EP about not being over a boy that ghosted me (but really trying to be)," Ber recalls. "They all come from that funny and uncomfortable place in between heartbreak/happy and paint a picture of how I felt when I finally felt like I was Halfway through my breakup."

In addition, Ber's music video for the track "Slutphase" premieres today, directed by frequent collaborator Sawyer Brice.

In support of the new music, Ber is set for her Halfway Across America Tour this spring in select U.S. cities. Kicking off March 15 in Chicago, the tour includes stops at New York City's Mercury Lounge, D.C.'s Songbyrd and Philadelphia's PhilaMOCA as well as a sold out hometown show at Minneapolis' 7th Street Entry. See below for full tour routing.

Originally hailing from Bemidji, Minnesota, Ber spent most of her early adult life residing in the U.K. before moving back home in 2021 where she lived in her uncle's basement. During this unexpected transition, Ber began to create her debut EP, And I'm Still Thinking About That, remotely while collaborating with the likes of Sfven, Hazel English and Hot Dennis. Upon its release, the lead single, "Meant To Be," immediately went viral and has since amassed over 70 million streams globally.

Having been praised for her heartfelt songwriting and angelic vocals, Ber has garnered support from Zane Lowe as well as Travis Mills and received early support on BBC Radio 1 and Triple A Radio. Ber made her debut performance at SXSW last year as well as Wisconsin's Summerfest and played alongside Sigrid, Tom Odell, JP Saxe, Holly Humberstone and Maisie Peters.

BER Tour Dates

March 15-Chicago, IL-Schubas Tavern
March 17-Montreal, QC-Bar Le Ritz
March 19-Washington, DC-Songbyrd
March 21-Philadelphia, PA-PhilaMOCA
March 22-New York, NY-Mercury Lounge
March 28-Toronto, ON-The Drake Underground
March 31-Minneapolis, MN-7th Street Entry*
May 6-Glasglow, UK-The Road to the Great Escape
May 8-Dublin, IE-The Road to the Great Escape
May 12-Brighton, UK-The Great Escape
May 17-London, UK-Lower Third
May 22-Berlin, DE-Prachtwerk
May 27-Leeds, UK-Live @ Leeds in the Park
*sold out



