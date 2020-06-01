Bent Arcana Announce Debut LP, Shares 'The Gate'

Bent Arcana have announced the release of their debut self-titled LP and with it came the release of first single "The Gate." The news was shared exclusively with Pitchfork. Bent Arcana features Ryan Sawyer, Peter Kerlin, Kyp Malone, Brad Caulkins, Tom Dolas, Marcos Rodriguez, Laena "Geronimo" Myers-Ionita, Joce Soubiran, Andres Renteria and John Dwyer



"This is the first interstellar transmission from five days of electrified & improvised sessions recorded at Stu-Stu-Studio, edited down to 40 minutes for your earballs.



Bent Arcana is the inceptive chapter in what I hope to be several releases showcasing these types of off-the-cuff musical compositions. So you can try your fry on and turn off. This one is very much on the ECM / 70s hard fusion / prog-kraut tip. It is a many pronged weapon, swung by the spontaneous sentinel.



Out on Castle Face Records August 21st.

Bent Arcana - TRACKLISTING



1. The Gate

2. Outré Sorcellerie

3. Misanthrophe Gets Lunch

4. Mimi

5. Oblivion Sigil

6. Sprites

