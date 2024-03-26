Been Stellar Share New Single 'All In One'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Been Stellar have released another new song from their forthcoming debut titled, “All In One.”

The track is a ferocious late-album highlight that sees band member Laila Wayans' powerful, tectonic drumming coming to the fore. It's a song about finding universal understandings through the prism of mundane work life. Lyrically the song is raw and elusive sounding like truths issued from a state of half-sleep: “I know/And you know/That we're built to last/Not to grow.”

The band recently announced their highly anticipated debut album, Scream from New York, NY, out June 14th via their new label home Dirty Hit. After sharing lead single "Passing Judgment," Been Stellar have spent the past month on a major European tour supporting The 1975 and will resume touring on May 4th, playing Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, GA, touring the UK and returning to the states for their newly announced slot on Lollapalooza.

Watch the official music video for “All In One,” directed by Gabe Long here:

Scream from New York, NY is a remarkably brutal debut – bruised and volatile, it captures an image of ‘20s New York that's unrelenting and harsh, where tenderness is a finite resource burned up by the machinery of the city and human connection is a luxury product.

Leaving behind the driving shoegaze of their early recordings, the NYC-based five-piece tap into the disaffected sound and spirit of New York luminaries like Sonic Youth and Interpol, as well as the nihilistic, yearning cool of Iceage and Bends-era Radiohead, striking upon a sound that's fearsome, buffeting and beautiful at the same time – a tidal wave as viewed from underneath.

Pre-order the album on vinyl, CD and cassette from Dirty Hit HERE.

Tour Dates

May 4 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

May 15 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners

May 16 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

May 18 - Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

May 20 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

May 22 - Manchester, UK @ YES (basement)

May 23 - London, UK @ The Lexington

July 26 - Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Fest

July 27 - Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Fest

July 28 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

August 1-4 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Photo by Gabe Long