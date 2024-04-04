Becky Hill Will Embark On North American Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two-time BRIT Award winner Becky Hill will tour North America following the release of her new album, Believe Me Now? – out May 31st via Astralwerks.

The first leg of the tour will begin on July 18 at Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver, BC, and include shows in Seattle and Portland. After an extensive U.K. summer arena tour, Hill will return to North America. The second leg of the tour begins November 8 at the Music Box in San Diego and includes shows at The Novo in Los Angeles (November 8) and New York City's Terminal 5 (November 23). See below for full itinerary.

The artist tour pre-sale is now live at https://www.beckyhill.com/tour/. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 5, at 10:00 AM LOCAL time.

Hill's 2023 U.S. tour was completely sold out and she also performed at numerous festivals, including Outside Lands, Austin City Limits and CRSSD. She has amassed over 10 billion combined global streams and charted six #1 hits at U.S. dance radio.

Believe Me Now? is an effervescent, uplifting dance record that insists on credibility but reaches out confidently for its audience without once compromising on authenticity. Lyrics reflecting on love, self-worth, living life and letting loose sit alongside songs about loneliness, isolation and betrayal. This wrecking ball of a record is ambitious, exhilarating and paves the way for a type of dance music where uncompromising production lives harmoniously alongside instantly captivating choruses.

The album sees Becky collaborate with an array of talent, both iconic and emerging. Some are previous or long-term collaborators - MJ Cole, MNEK, Franky Wah, Karen Poole (Kylie Minogue) and Lauren Aquilina (Rina Sawayama) - while others are new connections: Chase & Status, PARISI, Toddla T, Maur, Mark Ralph, Jax Jones, Lewis Thompson and Sonny Fodera.

“It may only be March, but rising British pop star Becky Hill is ready to give you a summer dance anthem early,” said Billboard following last Friday's release of her new single, “Outside of Love.” Popdust noted,

“Becky Hill proves time and time again that she can push boundaries in the dance community…‘Outside of Love' is one of her best to-date, which means it only gets better from here.” Watch the official video HERE.

Written with the track's producer, the Italian artist/producer duo PARISI (Fred again.., Swedish House Mafia), “Outside Of Love” comes on the heels of Becky's recent huge hit singles - the Platinum-certified D&B anthem – “Disconnect” (featuring Chase & Status and her 6th U.K. Top 10 track), “Side Effects” (with Lewis Thompson and a #1 US dance radio airplay hit) and “Never Be Alone” (featuring Sonny Fodera and her 22nd U.K. Top 40 track) – which are also found on the new album.

Believe Me Now? is available to pre-order / pre-save HERE, with formats including vinyl, CD and a striking picture disc. Becky's official store offers a signed art card with all physical formats.

Tour Dates

NORTH AMERICA

JULY

18 – Vancouver, BC, Hollywood Theatre

19 – Seattle, WA, Capitol Hill Block Party

20 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

NOVEMBER

7 – San Diego, CA, Music Box

8 – Los Angeles, CA, The Novo

9 – San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

13 – Denver, CO, Meow Wolf

15 – Austin, TX, Emo's

16 – Dallas, TX, The Studio at The Factory

19 – Chicago, IL, Park West

21 – Toronto, ON, The Axis Club

22 – Montreal, QC, Studio TD

23 – New York, NY, Terminal 5

UK & IRELAND

MAY

24 – Luton, Radio 1's Big Weekend

JUNE

8 - Manchester, Parklife (headline)

13 - Cheshire, Delamere Forest

14 - Cork, Musgrave Park

15 - Belfast, Belsonic

JULY

12 - Derby, Summer Sessions

AUGUST

7-11 - Newquay, Boardmasters

9 - Newmarket, Racecourse

16 - Durham, Hardwick Festival

18 - Edinburgh, Summer Sessions

23 – Oxfordshire, Big Feastival (headliner)

24 - Cardiff, The Bay Series

25 - Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

29 - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

30 - Sheffield, Rock ‘n' Roll Circus

31 - Margate, Dreamland

OCTOBER

12 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

13 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

15 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 - Exeter, Westpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

19 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

20 - Manchester, AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

22 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

24 - London, OVO Arena Wembley