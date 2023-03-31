Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bebe Rexha Drops Empowering New Single 'Call On Me'

Bebe Rexha Drops Empowering New Single 'Call On Me'

The album will be released on April 28.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Multi-platinum hitmaker Bebe Rexha releases the infectious new single "Call On Me."

Propulsive and polished, the club anthem boasts soaring vocals, dizzying house production, and self-empowering lyrics. It's the latest offering from the pop star's recently announced upcoming album Bebe, out April 28. Pre-order HERE.

"God only knows how long I've waited for this, it's been the longest time," Rexha sings over cascading synths, chugging guitar, and tinkling piano keys. "If I need a lover, someone to save me, someone to set me free-I call on me."

The epic track arrives on the heels of Rexha's recent single, the '70s-inspired "Heart Wants What It Wants." Between singles, she also announced that she will be hitting the road this summer for the the 20-date Best F*n Night of My Life Tour, which kicks off in Phoenix on May 31. Get tickets HERE and see all tour dates below.

Having garnered 16 billion cumulative streams, Rexha is the longest charting female artist in the history of Billboard Hot Country and, this week, became the longest charting female at the Billboard Dance/Electronic chart with the David Guetta collaboration "I'm Good (Blue)." She spent 50 career weeks at #1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and just reached 38 weeks at #1 on the Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

After cutting her teeth as an in-demand songwriter (she penned Eminem and Rihanna's "The Monster," among other hits), Rexha started churning out smashes of her own including multi-platinum G-Eazy collaboration "Me, Myself & I" and Martin Garrix-produced club sensation "In The Name Of Love." In 2017, she struck gold with "Meant To Be," a country duet with Florida Georgia Line that was certified Diamond (10x Platinum).

She earned her third Grammy nomination this year with "I'm Good (Blue)," competing for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. The Platinum-certified global hit just won Dance Song of the Year at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards and won Best Collaboration at the 2023 MTV EMAs.

Bebe follows her critically acclaimed albums, Expectations and Better Mistakes.

Listen to the new single here:

Bebe Rexha "Best F*n Night of My Life" Tour Dates

May 31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

June 1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

June 3 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

June 4 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

June 6 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

June 7 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

June 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

June 10 - Brighton, CO - Adams County Pride Fest

June 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

June 13 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

June 15 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

June 17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

June 18 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

June 20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

June 21 - Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore

June 23 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

June 24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

June 26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

June 27 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

June 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern



Samara Joy, Take 6 And Jose James Added To CHRIS BOTTI AT SEA Photo
Samara Joy, Take 6 And Jose James Added To CHRIS BOTTI AT SEA
Newly minted GRAMMY winner Samara Joy, gospel and jazz icons Take 6 and the exciting, genre-bending vocalist Jose James have just been added to the lineup of Chris Botti at Sea, a luxury cruise personally curated by Botti himself.
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For Swimsuit Photo
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'
The 80’s styled iridescent track mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher) touches upon bouts of survivor's guilt and self reflection. Bolstered by a driving beat, the music video sets the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.
Spirit Award Releases New Single Western Violence Photo
Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'
The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can’t do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Listen to the new single now!
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexhas New Album Photo
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New Album
Bebe Rexha has revealed the tracklist for her new album, 'BEBE,' featuring Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. The album also features David Guetta on Rexha's hit single 'I'm Good (Blue).' The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and ahead of the release of 'Call On Me.' Plus, tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERSVideo: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERS
March 31, 2023

Maude Apatow sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Apatow revealed how many times her father, Judd Apatow, has seen the show, discussed working with Tony winner Matt Doyle, and told the story of the time she got a concussion backstage. Watch the video now!
Taylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic VersionTaylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic Version
March 31, 2023

The standard version of the track can currently be heard live on Swift's Eras Tour, which she recently launched in Arizona. This weekend, she hits Arlington, Texas. The tour features tracks from all her past work, including Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'
March 30, 2023

The 80’s styled iridescent track mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher) touches upon bouts of survivor's guilt and self reflection. Bolstered by a driving beat, the music video sets the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.
Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'
March 30, 2023

The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can’t do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Listen to the new single now!
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New AlbumDolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New Album
March 30, 2023

Bebe Rexha has revealed the tracklist for her new album, 'BEBE,' featuring Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. The album also features David Guetta on Rexha's hit single 'I'm Good (Blue).' The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and ahead of the release of 'Call On Me.' Plus, tour dates!
share