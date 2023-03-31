Bebe Rexha Drops Empowering New Single 'Call On Me'

Multi-platinum hitmaker Bebe Rexha releases the infectious new single "Call On Me."

Propulsive and polished, the club anthem boasts soaring vocals, dizzying house production, and self-empowering lyrics. It's the latest offering from the pop star's recently announced upcoming album Bebe, out April 28. Pre-order HERE.

"God only knows how long I've waited for this, it's been the longest time," Rexha sings over cascading synths, chugging guitar, and tinkling piano keys. "If I need a lover, someone to save me, someone to set me free-I call on me."

The epic track arrives on the heels of Rexha's recent single, the '70s-inspired "Heart Wants What It Wants." Between singles, she also announced that she will be hitting the road this summer for the the 20-date Best F*n Night of My Life Tour, which kicks off in Phoenix on May 31. Get tickets HERE and see all tour dates below.

Having garnered 16 billion cumulative streams, Rexha is the longest charting female artist in the history of Billboard Hot Country and, this week, became the longest charting female at the Billboard Dance/Electronic chart with the David Guetta collaboration "I'm Good (Blue)." She spent 50 career weeks at #1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and just reached 38 weeks at #1 on the Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

After cutting her teeth as an in-demand songwriter (she penned Eminem and Rihanna's "The Monster," among other hits), Rexha started churning out smashes of her own including multi-platinum G-Eazy collaboration "Me, Myself & I" and Martin Garrix-produced club sensation "In The Name Of Love." In 2017, she struck gold with "Meant To Be," a country duet with Florida Georgia Line that was certified Diamond (10x Platinum).

She earned her third Grammy nomination this year with "I'm Good (Blue)," competing for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. The Platinum-certified global hit just won Dance Song of the Year at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards and won Best Collaboration at the 2023 MTV EMAs.

Bebe follows her critically acclaimed albums, Expectations and Better Mistakes.

Listen to the new single here:

Bebe Rexha "Best F*n Night of My Life" Tour Dates

May 31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

June 1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

June 3 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

June 4 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

June 6 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

June 7 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

June 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

June 10 - Brighton, CO - Adams County Pride Fest

June 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

June 13 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

June 15 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

June 17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

June 18 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

June 20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

June 21 - Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore

June 23 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

June 24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

June 26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

June 27 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

June 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern