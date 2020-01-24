Bear Grillz Welcomes Releases New Single 'Smile Without U'

Bear Grillz projects confidence and empowerment on "Smile Without U," his punchy future bass single featuring vocals from Nevve.



"Smile Without U" inaugurates the new year as the latest tease from Bear Grillz's forthcoming EP, due to drop on Dim Mak this Spring. It joins recent singles "Nightmare (feat. rx Soul)" and "The Way We Were (feat. HALIENE)," offering a taste of his latest concoction, which promises to be some of the producer's strongest work to date.



The new material builds off the phenomenal year Bear Grillz established via his debut album, Demons and the subsequent Deluxe edition. In a 9.5/10 review, DJ Mag proclaimed that Demons Deluxe is the "extended version of Grillz's seminal album that his fans didn't know they rabidly needed." Having just wrapped up his extensive North American headline tour in support of the Demons project and a blazing performance at Wobbleland 2020, the producer looks ahead with upcoming shows in Huntington Beach, Boca Raton and Edmonton, with a hometown show scheduled at Denver's Mission Ballroom.

Bear Grillz Tour Dates

Jan 25 - The Circle - Huntington Beach, CA

Feb 15 - Sunset Cove Amphitheater - Boca Raton, FL

Mar 13 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB, Canada

Apr 4 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO





