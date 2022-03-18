Bass Queen Kleøpatra Releases 'Diamond Eyes'

Marking her first single of the year, Utah-based DJ and producer Kleøpatra returns to the release radar with an intoxicating new single 'Diamond Eyes'. Her newest offering follows up her November released single, 'What You Know About' with Scafetta via Emengy. Known for her roller coaster of bass-drenched sounds, the DJ/producer's latest release will leave listeners excited for more to come. Out now, 'Diamond Eyes' is available across all streaming platforms.

'Diamond Eyes' immediately kicks off with hypnotic vocals accompanied by ambient synths building up to a heavy melodic bass drop. Subsonic percussive elements throughout the track infiltrate the eardrums making the track endlessly playable.

The rhythmic bassline and mesmerizing melodies captivate the listener, bringing them into a euphoric soundscape. Kleøpatra's intoxicating production will undoubtedly leave see her scale the ranks, climbing festival lineups worldwide.

Rising talent Kleøpatra is a Utah-based DJ and producer known for her soul-rendering subsonic bass-fueled sound. Graduating in 2018, she furthered her training as a classically trained multi-instrumentalist at Utah's premier music production school, Salt Lake DJ and Production. Her unique sounds have captured the attention of some of the top names in the industry including Excision, Zeds Dead, and Riot Ten. In 2021, the up-and-coming DJ/producer performed at Lost Lands and Deadbeats House Party. Her newest release provides an edge-of-seat sneak peek into what's to come from the heavy-hitting bass artist in the future.

Listen to the new single here: