Barenaked Ladies Celebrate 20th Anniversary of 'Maroon' with Deluxe Vinyl

Barenaked Ladies celebrate a milestone 20th anniversary of their fifth studio album Maroon with an Exclusive Double Vinyl and Deluxe Digital edition for the first time ever. Originally released on September 12, 2000, Maroon debuted at #1 in Canada, and #5 on the U.S. Billboard 200, selling over 1M records in the U.S. alone, spawning the classic hit singles, "Pinch Me", "Too Little Too Late", and "Falling for the First Time".

As of today, fans are able to pre-order an exclusive vinyl package that features 180-gram double vinyl in a beautiful, gatefold sleeve. A limited number of maroon-colored vinyl will also be available. The original twelve tracks are featured on both the vinyl and digital Deluxe versions' along with rarities, b-sides and demos, including an alternative version of 'Green Christmas'. Pre-order and stream HERE.

The hilarious video for the hit song "Pinch Me" features brand new 2020 band commentary. Watch the World Exclusive premiere on ET Canada HERE.

Also launched today is an exclusive merch capsule collection celebrating Maroon featuring hoodies, tees and other fun items inspired by the "Pinch Me" drive-thru restaurant. Visit BNL's webstore HERE.

Maroon 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Track List:

01. Too Little Too Late

02. Never Do Anything

03. Pinch Me

04. Go Home

05. Falling For The First Time

06. Conventioneers

07. Sell Sell Sell

08. The Humour Of The Situation

09. Baby Seat

10. Off The Hook

11. Helicopters

12. Tonight Is The Night I Fell Asleep At The Wheel

13. Hidden Sun

14. Powder Blue

15. Inline Bowline

16. Born Human

17. Falling For The First Time (Demo)

18. Green Christmas (Alternative version)

The multi-platinum band recently announced a pay-per-view live stream show featuring footage from BNL's 2015 Red Rocks performance to take place on Saturday, September 12 at 7pm Eastern time.

Recorded at the fabled Morrison, CO amphitheater in June 2015 during the Ladies' Last Summer on Earth tour, the footage captures the rock icons' incredible live energy, camaraderie, and musicianship that stand as a testament to the band's remarkable longevity in an ever-changing musical landscape. The live stream features a new exclusive interview where the band discuss their most fun and memorable stories from performing at Red Rocks over the years, as well as commentary from Ed and Tyler throughout the show. The show's opening will be shown on the band's Facebook and YouTube. From there you will be able to purchase a ticket for the rest of the show at Nugs.net.

